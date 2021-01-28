Professors adapt to BYU-I system outage

BYU-Idaho students and faculty experienced a major glitch in online learning this week. Websites attached to BYU-I’s systems including the BYU-I website, Canvas, email and Zoom became inaccessible to many students and faculty on Jan. 25.

While students scrambled to find their assignments, professors sought alternative ways to communicate with their classes. Faculty members from different departments found unique ways to handle the system outage.

“It has made my ability to respond to students more difficult and has complicated my administrative tasks,” said Ross Spackman, the associate dean of Professional Development. “However, because I teach face to face this semester, I could give my students paper copies of what would normally be electronic documents so it has been ok.”

While some faculty members returned to the traditional classroom material of paper, others utilized different websites for effective communication. Students from the art department struggled to access the Adobe software provided by the university. However, Tim Howe, a faculty member from the art department, remained in touch with students through a website called Slack.

“Luckily we had been using Slack as a resource to pass materials and communicate,” Howe said. “In this way, my classes have been less affected than others.”

Steve Stewart, an English professor, taught from home for a few days while he couldn’t access Wi-Fi from his office.

“This whole thing hasn’t affected my teaching too much,” Stewart said. “Just some minor inconvenience so far. And it hasn’t affected my opinion of online learning.”

Many faculty members, like Stewart, kept their view of today’s teaching style, despite the inconveniences of this week.

“I am surprised this is the first major issue we’ve had with online learning,” Howe said. “We’ve been blessed to not have major issues until now.”

With the websites not working on laptops, many students found apps continued to work effectively during this time. Because of this, Elizabeth Crawford, a music professor, has decided to ask future students to do something new after this experience: download the Canvas app.

“We haven’t had an outage like this, so I feel like this is an aberration, and I doubt this will happen again,” Crawford said. “So I don’t think I will change anything, like I’m not going to take everything back off of Canvas, but I will make sure students have the app.”