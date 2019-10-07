Professors by day, rock stars by night

Professor of history and music, David Peck, established Thorz Hammer in June of 2013 with fellow music professors Matt Moore and Robert Tueller.

“We are all colleagues and friends,” Peck said. “That’s what makes it fun.”

Peck’s rock band experience goes back to his high school days when he started a rock band called Isaiah. Isaiah went on to win several Battle of the Band contests and became locally famous when they opened for ZZ Top at a “1975” concert in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aside from Peck, who sings lead vocals and plays the keyboard, Moore plays the bass while Tueller plays the guitar and drums.

Dani Kirkham Gee, a BYU-Idaho alumnus, plays lead guitar and drums. During their concerts, Tuleller and Gee switch back and forth on drums and lead guitar every few songs.

“We both wanted a chance to play both instruments,” Tueller said.

Recently Thorz Hammer worked with pianist Justin Nielsen, a locally known pianist and BYU-I alumnus. Nielsen calls himself “piano for hire” as he never played with Thorz Hammer before.

“I don’t know classic rock, but I am happy to take a crack at it,” Nielsen said.

A favorite song the band frequently plays is “The Reaper” by Blue Oyster Cult.

Peck said, “I bring out brings out the cowbell, and the crowd cheers cause they know the reference to a skit from ‘Saturday Night Live.'”

When the fun is over, the band hangs up the hammer and returns to their real lives, lying in wait to become rock stars another night.