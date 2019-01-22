Professors “flex” their artwork for students

Sharing is caring!











BYU-Idaho’s faculty art show is up and running in the Spori Art Gallery. The event will be on display until Feb. 7.

The gallery gives art students a unique opportunity to see their professors’ work on display, something not all students are able to do.

The gallery held an opening reception Thursday night. Professors answered questions and took pictures as students walked around and experienced the show. Students received credit for classes by taking pictures with the professors

Warm lights welcomed students in, and a refreshment table occupied the corner. Couples perused the art, studying details engraved into sculptures and painted onto canvases.

“I think it’s really important not only so that we can see their abilities but so we can see where we’re getting our education from,” said Rebekah Marble, a sophomore studying dance. “It’s really amazing because we’re able to feel what they’re feeling and understand where they’re coming from not only in their background for teaching us, but their background for loving the things they teach.”

The art show also gives staff the opportunity to showcase what they have been working on. Or as Ammon Foiles, a junior studying art, put it, they can “flex” their work.

“It’s so awesome,” Foiles said. “They show us some things in class but the things you see here are things they specifically wanted to show people. Also, it’s their best work because you gotta flex a little bit when you’re that good.”

Staff members “flexed” a variety of different art styles, including ceramics, illustration, graphic design, painting, photography, printmaking and sculpture. Brian Atkinson, a Rick’s alumnus who has taught art at BYU-I for 15 years, has his photography work on display in the gallery.

Atkinson showcased a unique style of photography. By hand painting over black and white prints, Atkinson hopes to send a message to students.

“You can do so much with photography,” Atkinson said. “It’s just a starting point for different types of art. I hope that it kind of encourages them to think about other ways to make images.”

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays.

Following the faculty art show, the next art show will be Habitat and Refuge: Photographs by Darren Clark will debut with an artist reception on Feb. 14. Clark is a BYU-I art faculty member. His display features photographs of bird and landscapes of bird watching locations in North America.