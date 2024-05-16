Judge Steven Boyce found an error on Thursday in Chad Daybell’s indictment, causing the defense to motion for acquittal on count four: the murder of JJ Vallow.

The error in question was the date on the indictment. While the indictment for count three, the murder of Tylee Ryan, alleged that the murder took place “on or between the 22nd and 23rd day of September, 2019,” the indictment for count four listed Sept. 8 and 9 as the alleged dates.

The indictment was originally filed in May 2021 with the correct dates, but on Dec. 8, it was amended.

The prosecution argued that it was a mere clerical error and that it shouldn’t affect the case in any significant way.

The defense disagreed, saying it would have to take time to adjust its arguments to the new dates. The defense also expressed concern at the fact that the jury had been instructed with the wrong dates. For these reasons, the defense requested that the court drop the charge on count four.

After much debate in court and a period of deliberation, Boyce denied the motion.

“While these jurors have already heard the information contained in the amended indictment, the court believes the jurors can be fairly and properly instructed,” Boyce said.

Boyce added that he was the one who raised the issue in court — not the defense. He will take the weekend to determine how to correct the issue. Court will resume on Monday.

The full trial is available on YouTube for public viewing.