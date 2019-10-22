Prospective students explore BYU-Idaho on Campus Day

Campus Day took place Friday, Oct. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at BYU-Idaho. The goal of Campus Day is to give prospective students and their family members a chance to visit campus and to be informed about the opportunities BYU-I has to offer. An estimated 1,200 prospective students and their family members were in attendance from all across the nation.

Logan McBride, a prospective student from Arizona, said, “BYU-I is actually a bit bigger than I thought it would be … the people here try to jump into action to help people, that’s one thing I’ve noticed.”

Visitors were encouraged to take part in information sessions given about campus and the programs offered. They were given the chance to interact with the academic departments and programs that the university has, such as the nursing program and the English department.

J.J. Allen, the father of a prospective student, said, “It’s a high-quality school. I’m impressed with all the activities that the school offers to its students.”

Campus tours were offered along with activities. The main buildings involved in the event and information sessions were the John W. Hart building, the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center and the BYU-Idaho Center.

Darci Vasquez, a prospective student, said she was impressed with “how small the average class size is.”

The academic departments and extracurricular activities organizations set up booths in the BYU-Idaho Center to inform guests and answer questions face-to-face.

In his 2001 address at BYU-I titled, “A Steady Upward Course,” President Henry B. Eyring, Second Counselor in the First Presidency, said, “Well, come with me to Rexburg. And I may not be able to show it to you, and I may not be able to prove it to you, but you’ll feel it. There will be a spirit here, I so testify.”