At the PRSSA Networking Fair students can find internships and learn about the industry from professionals.

The fair is scheduled for Nov. 28 and will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. It will be held in rooms 361-367 of the Science and Technology Center Building.

Nicole Lowder, an event planner and committee member, said that all attendees should wear business casual.

Piper Sullivan, budget and networking liaison, emphasized connecting with professionals; making one-on-one connections can lead to potential internships and professional relationships.

“Make sure resumes are updated, and be prepared with questions for the guests who are coming, such as, ‘How did you find out about your career? What skills do you feel best helped you prepare for your career?‘” Sullivan said.

The professionals attending the event include East Idaho News, Broulims, Melaleuca, Millhouse Venue, Alphagraphics and Crumbl.

“Our goal is to bring local PR and communications professionals together to share their knowledge of internships, opportunities and professional connections with our students to help their network align with future career goals,” Lowder said.