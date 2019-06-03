Psyched for my psych professor

As an example, Woolley said his most pure belief is to help people. He worked as a lifeguard and a school counselor before coming to BYU-Idaho and now works at a home repair business.

“No matter what job I’m doing, as long as it is defined as directly helping people, I’ll be fine in that job,” Woolley said.

Woolley even taught for a whole semester before realizing he was not paid due to a clerical error. He said the students’ transformation is why he stays.

Woolley said the Fall Semester 2019 might be his last semester teaching at BYU-I; however, he wants his students to understand that students’ outlook at BYU-I us up to them.

Understanding psychology has helped Woolley understand people and behavior — as well as his kids — better than he could have without that knowledge. Woolley said the money is not great, but that is not why he stays.

“Anything that allows me to help people,” Woolley said. “That’s what I do.”