Psyched for my psych professor

In a lecture hall at the Thomas E. Ricks building on Monday, May 20, an adjunct psychology professor asked his class this question.
“Am I the best?” said Fred Woolley, the professor.
“You’re the best,” replied his class together.
More than having fun, Woolley said his goal of teaching is to help students understand how they feel about their lives, majors and core values. He doesn’t want students taking jobs for the money.
“The biggest thing they make are paradigm shifts about how they feel about life,” Woolley said. “About why they are majoring in what they’re majoring in, and what their most pure belief is.”
As an example, Woolley said his most pure belief is to help people. He worked as a lifeguard and a school counselor before coming to BYU-Idaho and now works at a home repair business.
“No matter what job I’m doing, as long as it is defined as directly helping people, I’ll be fine in that job,” Woolley said.
Woolley even taught for a whole semester before realizing he was not paid due to a clerical error. He said the students’ transformation is why he stays.
Woolley said the Fall Semester 2019 might be his last semester teaching at BYU-I; however, he wants his students to understand that students’ outlook at BYU-I us up to them.
Understanding psychology has helped Woolley understand people and behavior — as well as his kids — better than he could have without that knowledge. Woolley said the money is not great, but that is not why he stays.
“Anything that allows me to help people,” Woolley said. “That’s what I do.”