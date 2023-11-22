It is scientifically proven that when people practice gratitude it can boost their mood and improve their daily life, a study from Greater Goods Magazine shows.

“I love the idea of Thanksgiving because it makes people think about (gratitude) when maybe we haven’t been,” said bestselling author and clinical psychologist Christina Hibbert in an interview with Scroll.

In an article that she wrote, Hibbert named 10 benefits of practicing gratitude. She says that practicing gratitude can help people:

Be happier Be healthier Reduce negative emotions Cope better Increase self-worth Increase life’s meaning Enjoy work more Improve relationships Increase spiritual connections Improve parenting skills

Hibbert said, “There’s a lot of psychology research out there that shows that practicing gratitude, not just feeling grateful … improves temporal areas of life.”

In another article that she wrote, Hibbert gives 10 suggestions for how people can effectively express and practice gratitude. They are:

Post words, objects, and photos of gratitude in your home Keeping a gratitude journal Writing a letter of gratitude to someone who has impacted your life and reading it to them out loud Incorporate gratitude into exercise or morning routines Say “thank you” more often Write short thank you letters for something small that someone did for you that day Text loved ones a message of thanks when they do something kind Practice mindfulness to appreciate each moment Name three things that blessed you each day Acknowledge one ungrateful thought each day and replace it with a grateful thought

This Thanksgiving season, you can apply Hibbert’s advice by remembering to give thanks for the blessings in your life and incorporating that practice into your daily life to make each day better.