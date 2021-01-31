Psychology students did the research for you

The health psychology research team in the Psychology Department completed a study demonstrating that healthy eating habits don’t have to be expensive or time-consuming.

The research team is led by Robert Wright, a psychology professor. The study began last year and has taken several months to collect the necessary data.

“The idea for the study originated as students, when asked why they did not meet healthy eating standards, would frequently say it was too expensive,” Wright said. “After years of hearing this while teaching health psychology, I decided to collect data to determine just how costly it was to eat healthy.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “In a national study across 140 U.S. colleges and universities, very few undergraduates met recommendations for daily fruit and vegetable intake (6%), suggesting major deficiencies in the typical American college student diet.”



The research team compared the average cost of healthy foods in southeast Idaho supermarkets to a more processed diet and found that healthy options can cost less.

“You don’t have to spend a fortune to invest in your body,” said Hannah Braithwaite, a senior studying psychology and a research assistant.

The results of the study found that three servings of a complete MyPlate diet had a median cost of $5.37. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, the MyPlate diet contains a healthy balance of fruits, vegetables, protein, dairy and grains.

“If students can, at all cost, try to avoid eating out. Make your own food,” said Yovanny Maldonado, a senior studying psychology. “It’s healthier, cheaper and probably better than what they can buy.”

BYU-Idaho students are finding it difficult to eat healthy with a described lack of funds and time.

A survey completed for the research study found that 72% of BYU-I students believe eating healthy takes too much time and 48% say it is too expensive.

“I feel like I don’t always have the time or money to eat as healthily as I’d like,” said Kaitlyn Davis, a junior studying communication.

According to their research, “fruits and vegetables, per serving, are not more expensive than processed foods. They are often cheaper.”

The study shows the differences clearly. A serving of watermelon is $0.14 and a serving of brown rice is only $0.05, while processed foods such as potato chips cost around $0.29; sliced cheddar is even more expensive at $0.62 a serving.

The research study is changing the way students are buying and eating food. Nathan Smith, a senior studying psychology, is an example of this change.

“Without a doubt, we go to the fruits and vegetables before anything else now,” Smith said.

Eating healthy doesn’t have to be expensive or take too much time.

“After taking the health psychology class, BYU-Idaho students strongly agree that eating healthy is not expensive, healthy meal preparation does not take a long time, there are many options for eating healthy, they are much more comfortable eating healthy,” Wright said. “Join the dozens of students who have found healthy recipes and regularly make them.”