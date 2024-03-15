Church leaders led tours for news media on Monday through the historic, “pioneer-era” house of the Lord.

Participants in the event included General Authority Seventies Elder Hugo E. Martinez and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

“Our main message is to be sure that we share the message of the importance of the temple in growing in our discipleship of Jesus Christ,” said Elder Martinez, in a Church Newsroom release.

According to Church Newsroom, the public open house for this historic temple will operate from March 14 through April 5 excluding Sundays. The rededication of the temple will be held on Sunday, April 21.

Free reservations can be scheduled online.

The purpose of the renovation was to upgrade building systems, support spaces in the annex and to preserve the sacred, historic structure.

Along with these updates, a new entrance and gathering space were added on the north side of the annex along with a bride-and-groom exit. New plants and trees now dot the surrounding landscape.

Interior improvements included a new marriage waiting room; additional lockers in dressing areas; and refreshed carpet, paint, and furniture in selected areas. Mechanical, plumbing systems and laundry equipment were upgraded as well.

According to Church Newsroom, highly skilled art conservators meticulously restored historical murals throughout the temple.

“There is a beautiful depiction of the Savior as the shepherd holding a lamb and of course, He is the Lamb of God, a beautiful reminder of why we’re here in the house of the Lord, to make covenants with God and through the ordinances that are performed here have the opportunity to return to our heavenly home because of our Savior,” said President Johnson.

Architect William Folsom designed the pioneer-era temple. After 11 years of construction, it was originally dedicated in 1888.

“One thing I love about the Manti temple is the way that it sits in this valley, that when you drive in, you have this beacon, this light on the hill,” said Emily Utt, Church historic sites curator.

The purpose temples hold for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is significant to its members. Temples differ from regular meetinghouses or chapels where members gather for Sunday worship services. The teachings of Jesus Christ are reaffirmed in the temple through marriage, baptism and other ceremonies that unite families for eternity.

The Manti Utah Temple is one of the Church’s 28 temples dedicated or under construction or renovation in Utah. A new temple is being built in the nearby community of Ephraim.