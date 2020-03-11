Public will not be admitted into April 2020 General Conference

The First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have expressed concern regarding COVID-19 and its contagiousness.

To prevent General Conference contributing to the spread of this disease, Church leadership has decided to limit General Conference admission to only those who play an active role in conference participation.

According to a letter from the First Presidency this is being done to help control the illness and its spread.

“We plan to conduct all five sessions of that conference at the Conference Center. General authorities, general officers and their spouses, musicians, choirs, technicians, and others will participate as assigned. But, proceedings of the conference will be distributed throughout the world via technology only. The public will not be admitted in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City, or in stake centers or meetinghouses in areas where contagion is a concern.”