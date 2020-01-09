Pump up the music

He sat on the bench, brought his hand to the keys, and as he pushed down on them, he heard music. He played his first note on the piano.

Kannon Riding, a junior studying computer information technology, grew up loving the idea of music. He felt inspired to learn how to play the piano when he was eight years old.

“There were two people who sparked my interest. One was my father; he played piano his whole life — like in bands,” said Riding.

Not only did his dad spark an interest to play the piano but so did his neighbor. His desire to learn came from his visits to her home and listening to her play.

A year after of learning to play the piano, he learned how to play the trumpet. From there, he started to learn other instruments that fill a band.

“I play piano, a variety of brass instruments, Ukulele, I play percussion instruments and I am a singer,” Riding said.

Even though Riding loves to play instruments, he said his favorite thing is to sing. As a child, Riding wanted to become a performer, but he said he was swayed to go into a different field of work.

“The dream was to be a performer. I wanted to be Michael Bublé or Josh Groban,” Riding said.

Due to Riding’s love of singing, he decided to take singing lessons for a couple of semesters. Singing lessons taught him how to stand up correctly, enunciate and project out of his nasal cavity.

“It completely changed my voice,” Riding said. “Singing is my favorite thing to do, big time.”

Riding has learned to sing many different types of music. However, right now he is focusing on classical songs and Irish music.

“I’ve been doing a little bit more classical style singing which has been really fun. It feels like the piano of the vocal world,” Riding said.

Riding said that singing is the most fun and rewarding blessing in his life.

“I would hope that more people would start singing and just do it for fun,” Riding said. “It really is one of the most therapeutic things I’ve ever done in my life.”