Questions and pancakes

The first time I tried butter on my pancakes, I was about 16 years old. I knew it was something people did, but because my mom hates butter, I grew up largely sans butter. Without ever trying it, I would habitually scrape it off of my food at restaurants.

Until one day a waitress served me pancakes and I decided to try them with the curious white melting creaminess on top. It wasn’t extraordinary, but it was good — good enough to regret not trying it earlier. I later told my mom about the experience and my remorse. She laughed while saying she didn’t know her hate for butter had affected me so much.

While this moment might sound insignificant, it led me to try other things I had unconsciously avoided due to my family’s preferences. I now know I prefer Pepsi to Coke and a number of news stations to Fox.

Taking time to question the origin of my proclivities taught me more about myself. It also taught me that questioning people I look up to doesn’t equal disrespect or lack of appreciation for them. In fact, questions can be powerful tools toward progressing at an individual and even global level.

We at Scroll believe questions can help better our communities and ourselves. When we take time to question the way things are, we are taking time to improve them.

Simply asking “why” has changed the world’s course countless times. It is with this three-letter word that revolutions are ignited, scientific theories are developed and better inventions are patented and eventually produced. Questioning can be as basic as asking why we wear the things we wear or as intense as why our leaders are acting the way they are.

Various news outlets exercised this practice when Vice President Mike Pence refused to wear a mask while visiting the Mayo Clinic in late April. Many outlets managed to call him out in a respectful but firm manner. After a lot of pressure, he released a statement indicating his regret for not wearing one. Now some of the same voices are questioning why there are so many photos of President Donald Trump without a face mask.

These questions probably won’t lead to a revolution. However, they act as a way to possibly better our national community through checks and balances. Oftentimes, high government officials need a reminder that they aren’t invincible and that they set an example for the people.

While questions can help a large community keep track of their leaders, they can also help individuals secure an understanding of their beliefs.

One of the greatest examples of someone fearlessly questioning is the Prophet, Joseph Smith. At only 14 years old, he lived with a burden of burning questions. At a time when questioning religious leaders was frowned upon, he refused to follow blindly.

His inquiries led him to the remarkable experience of the First Vision. After that, he shared what he had witnessed with his religious leaders. His new-found knowledge posed a threat to them and they disapproved of his insistence of what he claimed. If he had been successfully silenced, or ignored his doubts altogether, he would not have discovered his full potential as a prophet of the Lord.

Shying away from our questions might act as a subtle form of self-sabotage. We can use them to gain a stronger sense of self and, like Joseph Smith, become who God wants us to be. If we just sit on our questions or disregard our curiosity, we could miss out on something life-changing. It might not be the same level as Smith’s experience, but it can impact us just as deeply.

We tend to get so caught up in living day-to-day that we don’t take time to reflect on why we act the way we do or even believe the things we believe. This creates stagnation in our own character and at times our communities. Whether you’re a young adult breaking away from your parents’ traditions, or middle-aged and questioning your political leaders, take time to nurture and pursue questions that enter your mind. They might lead you, and maybe the world, to better things.

While you’re at it, try butter on your pancakes. It’s actually pretty good.