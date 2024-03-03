I-Serve will host a “Hope is Possible” event is on March 14 at 7 p.m. in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center room 387, with the help of Rachel Weiss and her story of hope.

Weiss calls Star Valley, Wyoming home and has been studying graphic design at BYU-Idaho for five semesters. She served her mission in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for 14 months and served as a service missionary for her last two transfers.

During her mission, Weiss was diagnosed with Chron’s disease, which challenged her life. But, she endured by finishing her mission and starting college at BYU-I.

“I came up to BYU-Idaho, and it was a struggle,” Weiss said. “It was really hard at first but I was able to figure things out and get better health-wise, and then do really well in my classes and with the jobs that I’ve had.”

Before becoming the I-Serve director, Weiss started off as the coordinator of I-Serve. Weiss had a passion for service and the opportunity to help others succeed, which led her to become the director.

Weiss presented three events as the coordinator that she wanted to implement into the program, one of those being “Hope is Possible.”

“My idea was I want to give a TED Talk about how I’ve overcome (my trials) and how Jesus has helped me,” Weiss said.

She wants to spread awareness to other students that hope is possible for those struggling.

“It’s basically four to six students every winter semester who come and share their stories about mental and physical illnesses that they face, how they overcome them and what they’ve learned about Jesus Christ,” Weiss said. “Hope is not always probable and it’s not always easy or super attainable, but I would say that hope is always possible.”

One way Weiss advises individuals to find hope is by expecting to accomplish great things. Growing up, Weiss shared that she was told that her capacity should never be in question, so she lives her life by that motto.

With the rise of mental and physical illnesses, Weiss shared her thoughts about how these illnesses can be lessened, not eliminated. She struggled with self-worth and recognized that loving oneself is the key to get out of a dark place.

“I would say your sickness is healing you possibly more than it is making you sick,” Weiss said. “I can’t do all the things that kind of gave me worth. And so (my sicknesses) healed me in that way. Because now my worth is very, very grounded in my relationship with myself, with God and other people around me.”

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Weiss feels the most important aspect of the gospel is becoming more Christ-like. There have been times when Weiss felt angry with God and did not understand why she could not find hope in her solace, but she has found what makes her understand.

“If you feel like you’re angry at God, it’s okay,” Weiss said. “Talk to Him anyways, tell Him that you’re angry. Tell him what you’re feeling. He will listen. And it’s important that you don’t shut Him out.”

Another way that Weiss deals with her trials is by finding a way to get outside of oneself. She calls this idea the “outward muscle.”

“There’s this muscle in your brain that you can build,” Weiss said. “And it’s just a way that you think about other people more than yourself. We all know those people that do that consistently. And as you become a person who consistently focuses on other people, you will feel better about your life.”

That is the purpose of I-Serve — outwardly serving others. By serving others, the outward muscle can grow and strengthen.

Each person has their own ways of finding hope, but Weiss advises those to try what she has done to find hope through adversity.

“I feel like there’s nothing quite like seeing or being with someone who hurts exactly like you do,” Weiss, said. “And then you both find a way to find Jesus, and you find hope. When you feel hope, you can have faith and charity, then you’re with Jesus.

Trials do not have to be faced alone. Family, friends and Christ will be there in times of need.

For more information about I-Serve opportunities or finding hope, visit the I-Serve website or “Hope is Possible.”