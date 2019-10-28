Radio producer Andrew Gordon is alive with the sound of music

In the BYU-Idaho University Communications Building, there’s a room with thousands of brightly colored CDs. Although some people haven’t touched a CD in years, they play an important role for producer Andrew Gordon, a senior majoring in university studies.

Gordon said he has always been interested in music. He took piano lessons growing up, sang in the choir throughout high school and participated in choir ensembles every semester of college.

“My whole life has just been inundated by music,” Gordon said.

He originally planned on majoring in music education, but a friend recommended Gordon apply for the new opening working for BYU-I radio. Although he had taken no communication classes, he decided to apply and has worked there since last January.

Gordon produces two weekly shows: “The Perfect Score,” which features soundtracks from movies, and “Weekend Jazz.”

“I kind of just have to sit here in the library and stare at the CDs for a while,” he said.

First, Gordon identifies a theme, whether it be Michael Bublé, claymation movies or Christmas music, then supplements BYU-I’s music with songs he can buy online. He looks for a mix of upbeat and more serious songs without much silence in the music.

Within 20 seconds of hearing a song, Gordon can identify whether or not to use it. Although he has a strong musical background, he says he tries to pick music that would also be enjoyable to the average listener.

“It’s a long process, but it’s rewarding — not only for myself, but those that actually hear it,” Gordon said.

He also writes short informational scripts to read between songs.

Through this process, Gordon has learned plenty of what he calls unusual facts, like the location of the first official road trip which is said to be in Germany.

“I love being able to go online and research movies or aspects of jazz musicians and find out information I would never have learned in a classroom setting,” Gordon said.

At first, being on the radio intimidated Gordon. Although no one is in his recording booth, the stations broadcast across southeast Idaho, western Wyoming and southern Montana, according to the BYU-I Radio website.

Originally, it was difficult to make his voice appropriate for radio.

“I think a lot of people hear their voice recorded and are like, ‘I didn’t know I sounded like that,’” Gordon said. “It’s taken a little bit of work to get my own recording performance to a place I’m comfortable with and that I like.”

His singing history has also helped him to develop a voice for radio.

“As a singer, I’m used to being able to manipulate my voice and sound different ways, and it’s the same thing here,” he said.

Gordon focuses on creating a relaxed and clear tone.

“There’s something to having a good production but also just talking to the people that are listening,” he said.

Even though Gordon spends about 20 hours per week alone in the music library, he enjoys the work.

“It can be lonely, but it’s very creative and I can make sure everything is how I want it to sound, so I don’t mind.”

Gordon enjoyed working with the radio program which impacted his decision to change majors from music education has impacted his career focus.

“This is definitely a skill I didn’t know I had,” he said.

He plans on pursuing either musical education or radio production.

“Before I started working here, I didn’t even think of radio as a career,” Gordon said. “I’m really grateful to have these new skills working with different software.”

Gordon believes radio’s timelessness allows it to compete with newer music streaming services.

“In the best way possible, it’s very basic,” Gordon said. “Not everyone has a smartphone, not everyone has a Spotify subscription, but you can get on a radio almost anywhere, no matter how old your car is. It may still have a tape deck, but you can still tune in to our music and hear our shows.”

A programming schedule can also be found on the BYU-I website. Gordon’s programs are on 94.3 FM and online.