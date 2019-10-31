Raise your spirits and dance with the dead

The BYU-Idaho Latin Dance program is selling $3 tickets to the LATIN DANCE: Dia de los Muertos Fiesta for an evening celebrating Mexico’s cultural heritage on Nov. 1. Join hands with a date, hang out with roommates or connect with ancestral spirits to celebrate the night when, according to Mexican tradition, the border between life and death dissolves.

At the event, students will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Mexican culture through a dance and festival held in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center Grand Ballroom.

There will be dance instruction from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. in preparation for the main festivities from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

“We are focusing on culture this semester, and with that we are teaching dances based on the country,” said Whitney Blackburn, a senior studying communication and dance manager. “We hope that everyone can come and learn from our instructors so that they can learn about these cultures in a new way.”

Attendees will experience Mexican culture through a themed dance, traditional food such as pan de muerto, a piñata party, a traditional last-man-standing competition and a special performance from the Spirit of Mexico dance team.

Students who purchase tickets between 2:00 PM and 9:00 PM can also get their faces painted in colorful swathes to resemble calavera de azúcar, or a sugar skull. These symbolize the souls who have crossed into the Land of the Dead, or the afterlife.

Dia de los Muertos is a Mexican holiday that stems from a blend of Spanish faith and Meso-American ritual. It celebrates the reunion between families and the souls of their deceased relatives.

During this holiday, families gather to remember their ancestors through stories, music, dances, food and give offerings to help lead their predecessors’ spirits back to the Land of the Living.

“While Halloween is about dressing up, Dia de los Muertos is a moment to stop time and to really consider your family,” said event coordinator Tatiania Lessaos, a senior studying communication. “As a community, we are somewhat of a family.”

This year on Dia de los Muertos, dance away the ghosts of Halloween and celebrate with family far, family near and the family here at BYU-Idaho.