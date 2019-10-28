Raising awareness through Wellness Week

From Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, the Wellness Center will promote Wellness Week with a booth located outside the Wellness Center in the John W. Hart Building. On Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the booth will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and on Tuesday it will be open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

According to Samantha Lewis, a junior studying exercise physiology, the purpose of Wellness Week is to raise awareness about the services provided by the Wellness Center and encourage students to use these services.

Lewis believes that students should get more involved, “so they are more aware of what is going on and what resources they have. A lot of students don’t know that they can go to these certain places for help.”

Lewis said she looks forward to seeing how Wellness Week goes. She wants to see if it is better and more informative than the previous Wellness Fairs.

“We’re trying to help people with different interactive things that they can do with the different booths and bringing people to help bring awareness (to each aspect of wellness),” said Taysom Garside, a senior studying communication.

Garside said students will get updates to different events and programs. Throughout the semester, students will continue to receive information through the BYU-Idaho Wellness Center social media sites.

Garside hopes that students will come to see what wellness resources are available on campus, such as resources for healthy eating and maintaining mental health.

Wellness Week will have a daily focus on different types of wellness, which are listed below:

Monday, Oct. 28

Wellness Center programs such as Fit4life, consultations and workshops were introduced.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Mental health as emphasized through the Thrive program, workshops and the Counseling Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Women’s health and breast cancer awareness are the focal points. The first 200 people will get a silicone bracelet.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Nutrition is promoted. Healthy treats, recipes and games are offered.

Friday, Nov. 1

Different fitness programs on campus that promote active lifestyles such as student activities and the Outdoor Resource Center are emphasized.

The Wellness Center will have a raffle for students to have a chance to win a Fitbit. Students who come to the Wellness Week booth will receive tickets for the drawing and get a chance to earn prizes.