BYU-Idaho's BYUI Live! announced the award-winning trio, Rascal Flatts, will perform at the BYU-Idaho Center on Saturday, March 20, 2027.

According to BYUI Live!'s press release, Rascal Flatts is one of the most influential groups in modern country music history, with 17 No. 1 hits and more than 12 billion lifetime streams. The group has remained a favorite among country music fans throughout its career.

The trio consists of vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Together, they have produced popular hits including "Life Is a Highway," "Bless the Broken Road" and "What Hurts the Most."

The band will perform in Rexburg, bringing students and community members a night of popular hits from the past 25 years, along with songs from its newest 2025 album, Life Is a Highway: Refueled Duets.

Tickets will be available through presale beginning Thursday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. MST for eligible BYUI groups, including students and employees. Public ticket sales begin Monday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. MST.

More information can be found on BYUI Live!'s website or at the Ticket Office located in the BYU-Idaho University Store.