Reading cover-to-cover is sooo boring

Don’t we read enough as college students without going to the library for fun? I feel like that too, most of the time. But then I go wandering through the shelves while waiting on a roommate to print her papers. I get all excited about all the interesting books and then get bored about two chapters in. Here are some tips on how not to do that.

Knowing what you’re looking for = knowing yourself

When you’re researching, it helps to start with questions. Most of the time when I’m reading books, I don’t consider it research. I just want to learn. Or at least feel vaguely engaged.

So when you’re just looking for books to get into, the trick is to know yourself. What gets you excited? What inspires you? Once you know, find the spot in the library where your favorite topic sits, waiting for you. Is it design? Engineering? Maybe it’s music, science or religion. As long as you’re at BYU-Idaho, you might as well get to know those precious spots in the David O. McKay Library. Sometimes, walking through with a roommate, I’ll poke her shoulder and say, “Hey, that’s the self-help section over there. Yep. Pretty good section.”

Once you know the physical locations of your favorite sections, you’ll have an automatic go-to place for interesting books.

Tables of contents

Hallelujah for tables of contents! When looking at nonfiction, I suggest looking at the table of contents first, even before all the fancy-dancy reviews on the back. If the topic you’re looking for isn’t there, you can save yourself time by finding a more relevant book. Boom!

If you’ve formed your questions beforehand, you can look for keywords in the table of contents that can help you quickly find the answers you’re looking for. Or, they can just save you time as you look for a topic that piques your interest. Most of the time, I can read the most relevant part of the book right there without taking the whole book home.

Let the author drive your brain

Sounds bad. But it’s not! Why would you read books if you didn’t want to learn what the author intends for you to learn?

You can read the book linearly so the author controls the pace, the order and the topic for you. It may be slower, but you can get a better understanding of the author. Often, by looking at the entire topic in the author’s way, we can understand it from their well-researched point of view.

I’d recommend this method for books you have a personal interest in. A great example could be the scriptures: Mormon, an inspired prophet, abridged the Book of Mormon together from ancient Nephite texts. Joseph Smith, also an inspired prophet, translated it into English to bring the gospel of Jesus Christ back to the Earth. Reading the Book of Mormon straight through is like letting God, Mormon, and Joseph drive your brain all at once. Now that’s what I call a smart car.

Of course, when you’re reading nonfiction books, you may run into what you could call the “grandpa effect.” The text can be super slow, boring, or irrelevant at parts. The advantage of being a human with a book is that you can skip those parts! Or at least skim them until you get back to the juicy bits. Let the headings be your guide.

When I come upon a slow bit, I like to consider: why did the author write this part? Who did they think it would benefit? Even if you don’t read every bit of your book, you can still learn a lot about the author’s perspective on their topic. The trick is to separate their perspective from your own. What’s your opinion?

I’m sorry, this author does not have a driver’s license for the state of my brain

Plenty of weirdos get published, but most of those books don’t make it into the McKay Library. Still, we might find a book difficult or boring to get through. In cases like these, letting the author drive your brain is like inviting New York traffic to join us on Main Street. It’s not going to fly.

So move on. Use the table of contents to find the information you need and then go on to a new book. Picking it up from the shelves, or even checking it out from the library is hardly a commitment. If you torture yourself with one book, you’ll hardly be motivated to come back for another one.

You might find it interesting to look for themes in your favorite section. Which books in this section didn’t you like? Why? Do authors who write about software programming have a tendency to talk too much about the history of computers? Are books about music less advanced or more advanced than you’d like? Often, you can learn a lot about the industries these topics are involved in based on the trends you notice across books.

I’m not saying you should spend a lot of time reading, but you can be sure that reading will enhance your life. So why not read the best content as efficiently as possible?