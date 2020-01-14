Recap of events related to missing children Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow

Leading up to and since Tylee Ryan and Joshua, “J.J.”, Vallow’s disappearance, a chain of events took place, including the deaths of other relatives in which relation to the case is still in question.

According to the Post Register, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow are people of interest. Lori Vallow is the mother of both children and Daybell is her current husband and stepfather of the children.

Police appeared at Daybell and Lori Vallow’s residence on Nov. 26, 2019, hoping to conduct a welfare check per request of J.J Vallow’s grandmother. Lori Vallow told the police that both kids were in Arizona with other family members. After proving the claim was false, Police returned to Daybell and Lori Vallow’s residence the next day only to find they had left. Post Register reports that witnesses claimed the children were not with them when they vacated.

Leading up to the disappearance of these two children, NBS News reports that Daybell’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October, while Lori Vallow’s previous husband was shot in July in what was claimed to be a self-defense mechanism by Lori’s brother. The question is, are these deaths connected to the children’s disappearance?

Although the children have officially been missing since late November, J.J. Vallow was last seen at school near the end of September, and Ryan was last seen around a similar time.

According to an article published on Jan. 6 by East Idaho News, Colby Ryan, Lori Vallow’s son, posted a YouTube video hoping to reach his mom and Daybell persuading them to return the children or give information about their location.

“I can’t tell you how hurt and frustrated and confused I am about what’s going on,” Colby Ryan said. “You have the power to end this. You have an opportunity to put this all to rest.”

In late December, investigators said Lori Vallow did know of the children’s location and that they are not with Lori Vallow and Daybell, but they did not give any additional information regarding their safety or whereabouts.

According to another article from East Idaho News, Kay and Larry Woodcock, J.J. Vallow’s grandparents, have actively participated in the search of these children. On Jan. 7, they announced a reward of $20,000 for information that can lead to the rescue of these children.

According to East Idaho News, the Woodcocks reported having a very close relationship with the children, especially J.J. Vallow. They would FaceTime often. This regular occurrence happened for the last time in August 2019.

Police and investigators are trying to locate the children and come to the bottom of this situation.

East Idaho News reported the following information regarding the children as well as a hope for their return:

“Joshua is a 7-year-old with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. Tylee is a 17-year-old with blond hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Lori Vallow Daybell is 46 years old, and has blond hair and blue eyes. She weighs 125 pounds and is 5 feet, 6 inches tall. Chad Daybell is 51 years old, and has brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 230 pounds and is 6 feet, 3 inches tall.”

Anyone who knows their location is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at (800) THE-LOST.