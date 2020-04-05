Recap of Sunday afternoon session

Dallin H. Oaks

President Dallin H. Oaks kicked off the final session of general conference by outlining the fundamentals of the plan of salvation and how it helps us return to our Heavenly Father.

Quotes

“Even in the midst of unique trials and challenges, we are truly blessed.”

“We know that the Savior will return and that there will be a millennium of peaceful reign to wrap up the mortal part of God’s plan.”

Quinten L. Cook

Elder Quinten L. Cook spoke on the blessings that come from having a living prophet.

He followed by speaking to the inactive members, people who have had their records removed from the Church and those who struggle with their testimony, saying, “We need you. The Church needs you. The Lord needs you. Our heartfelt prayer is that you will join with us in worshipping the Savior of the world.”

He finished by talking about receiving personal revelation for ourselves and in our callings.

Quotes

“We are blessed with continuing revelation to living prophets.”

“President Russell M. Nelson has been a commissioned agent of the Lord.”

“My humble plea today is that each of us will seek continuing revelation to guide our lives and follow the Spirit as we worship God the Father.”

Ricardo P. Giménez

Elder Ricardo P. Giménez of the Seventy spoke on facing the storms of life. He said storms can be, “Physical, mental, family, and employment challenges; natural disasters; and other matters of life or death.”

Despite not having the answer to why the trials happen to us, Elder Giménez said through faith we can overcome.

Quotes

“In order to enjoy the refuge that Jesus Christ and His Atonement offer, we must have faith in Him — a faith that will allow us to rise above all the pains of a limited, earthly perspective.”

“Although many people indeed believe in Jesus Christ, the key question is whether we believe Him and whether we believe the things that He teaches us and asks us to do.”

Dieter F. Uchtdorf

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf invited people around the world to “join us in this great endeavor.” He wants people to join by:

Reading the Book of Mormon. It can be accessed through ChurchofJesusChrist.org or by downloading the Book of Mormon app. Spending time on ComeUntoChrist.org. Spending time with the missionaries.

Quotes

“Because of His profound and eternal love, He suffered and died for you and me. He broke open the gates of death, shattered the barriers that separated friends and loved ones, and brought hope to the hopeless, healing to the sick, and deliverance to the captive.”

“He expects us to believe — even when it’s difficult to do so. He expects us to straighten our shoulders and develop a little resolve — a little backbone — and take another step forward.”

“President Thomas S. Monson often repeated these words of advice: ‘Whom the Lord calls, the Lord qualifies.’”

L. Whitney Clayton

Elder L. Whitney Clayton, a member of the Presidency of the Seventy, compared people to homes by saying we need to remodel our homes to be the best they can. He gave these guidelines:

“Establishing the finest homes has everything to do with the personal qualities of the people who live there.” “Residents in the finest homes make time to study the scriptures and the words of living prophets every day.” “Fine homes follow the blueprint created by the Lord for His finest home, the temple.”

Quotes

“We follow the Lord’s counsel to ‘organize (ourselves); prepare every needful thing; and establish a house’ by organizing, preparing, and establishing our spiritual lives, not our real estate. As we patiently pursue the Savior’s covenant path, our home becomes ‘a house of glory, a house of order, (and) a house of God.’”

D. Todd Christofferson

Elder D. Todd Christofferson spoke on sharing the message of the Restoration and what’s required to properly deliver that message. He outlined three things needed:

Your love. Your example. Your use of the Book of Mormon.

Quotes

“What is it that will make your invitation appealing to someone? Isn’t it you, the example of your life?”

“We cannot escape the fact that we need to understand and live the principles of the restored gospel as best we can for our invitations to be inviting. It is something often referred to today as authenticity.”

“If the love of Christ dwells in us, others will know that our love for them is genuine. If the light of the Holy Spirit burns within us, it will rekindle the light of Christ within them.”

President Russell M. Nelson

President Russell M. Nelson announced eight new temples in, “Bahía Blanca, Argentina; Tallahassee, Florida; Lubumbashi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Benin City, Nigeria; Syracuse, Utah; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China.”

He reiterated the world-wide fast on April 10 and reminded of the blessing that will come from completing Come, Follow Me.

Quotes

“Hear Him.”

“We pray that you will begin anew truly to hear, hearken to, and heed the words of the Savior. I promise that decreased fear and increased faith will follow.”