Taught and baptized around the globe

Luiz Honorio, a freshman studying financial economics came to BYU-Idaho from Brazil — and Virginia, New York and Brazil again. His religious background is just as expansive.

“I was raised Catholic, and then I became an Atheist when I stopped believing in Santa Claus,” Honorio said. “I stopped believing in God, even though I didn’t realize it.”

Honorio was 11 years old at the time. He became an exchange student in August 2017, and lived in the U.S. where he finished high school in June 2018. Between August and January, Honorio began his search for God.

Honorio attended the Methodist Church while he was in Virginia.

“I was in contact with God all the time,” Honorio said.

After moving to New York, Honorio had nothing to do for a week before starting school in January. After Jehovah’s Witnesses came to his door, missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints met him. Honorio said he thought the doctrine was “weird, but it made sense.”

After attending a church youth activity, Honorio went to church almost every Sunday. He was baptized and confirmed as a member of the Church in July 2018.

Honorio said he felt God led him to the Church. Honorio dreamed he was in Utah in July before he even went to the U.S.

“If you ask any other foreigner that is not a member, ‘What is Utah?’ they’re gonna be like, ‘I have no clue.’ I like geography, but when I woke up, I was like, ‘Utah? That’s not even the U.S.’ I was thinking that was north of Canada.” Honorio said. “Maybe it was a revelation.”

Honorio said he feels that God still helps him reach his goals.

“When you’re on a journey to fulfill your Personal Legend, the whole universe conspires to help you achieve it,” according to The Alchemist author, Paulo Coelho.

Honorio cites this as his reason to act and live as he does.

