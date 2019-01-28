Recreation management major splits in two

Sharing is caring!











Starting in Spring Semester 2019, the therapeutic recreation emphasis of the recreation management major will become its own major, and students will be able to take three recreational certificates no matter their major.

The three new certificates are aquatic management, commercial recreation, and program and event management.

Janell Greenwood, a faculty member in the Human Performance and Recreation Department, said aquatic management is one of their higher-paying fields. This certificate option offers water safety instructor training, lifeguard instructor training and aquatic management training — all things that someone who plans to manage a recreation center that’s an aquatic facility would need.

Commercial recreation “is for people who want to start businesses in recreation, anywhere from a guiding service to a mom-and-pop bike shop,” Greenwood said.

Greenwood said program and event management involves anything from working in community recreation centers to event planning.

Any student can participate in these certificates no matter their major, so long as it wouldn’t put them over their credit limit. These certificates offer many valuable skills to students.

Tanner Dayley, a senior studying recreation management, said he thinks this is awesome and will be very beneficial to students.

“I want to get into commercial recreation — working for commercial recreational companies, whether its guiding or sales or things like that,” he said. “Having just a focus specifically on that in the major I think would be really cool. This would prepare students more to be ready for that.”

According to an article by BYU-Idaho’s News & Notes, “The certificates were … designed to complement other majors and widen students’ skill sets,” including leadership skills, organizational skills and management skills.

“People take a backpacking class and have a blast … but it’s a lot more than just going on a fun adventure,” Dayley said. “It’s like you learn how to lead and you learn how to prepare for things. When you are in a class … the professors in my experience have let each student be in charge of specific things.”

Dayley went on a backpacking trip and was put in charge of leading everyone in rock climbing. From that, he learned how to lead people in outdoor settings. He said that type of experience with leading can prepare you for a guiding service or even for an office job.

“I think recreational management, in general, has a very wide, broad coverage of a lot of opportunities, but having a focus can help,” Dayley said.

A student can get the skills and training available through the certificates to have an advantage over other job applicants too.

“Let’s say we have an exercise science student who wants to get (a) certificate in aquatic, now they have the exercise science along with the aquatic management,” Greenwood said. “So they not only have training that will work within a recreation center, now they also have the aquatic. Same thing for a rec management student … if students have (a) specific certificate in a different area, it gives them a little more focus and it gives them the skill set and certificates that they would need to really land that job.”

Another change coming is a new major: therapeutic management. According to the BYU-Idaho Course Catalog, therapeutic recreation is “a process which uses recreation as a means to improve or maintain … functioning in order to facilitate full participation in life” and “is one of the fastest growing health-related professions in the United States.”

There are specialized classes that one has to take to certify as a recreational therapist; so students had to take more classes than recreation students with it as an emphasis.

“Separating made it possible for us to specialize the curriculum specific to them while still giving them the recreation background,” Greenwood said.

With it now as a major, there are four specializations available: physical rehab or pre-occupational therapy, inclusion and community, geriatrics, and mental health in youth.

“Students who want to go to OT school can use this way (Pre-OT) to get their prescriptive course work in … and will help gain a lot of the prerequisites for OT school,” Greenwood said. “It also allows students who don’t want to pursue OT school to work in physical rehab to do that.”

Inclusion and community works with individuals in a community setting with disabilities.

Greenwood also shared a little bit of the process and reasons for the changes.

After a meeting with President Henry J. Eyring, the department was advised to make sure their students would not only have special, employable skills, but also that they have much to offer in helping students know the business of what they are going into.

The department looked at their program and to see how it can serve other students. They researched high employment areas in the field; the desired employment areas; the decent-paying jobs; and the skills psychology, business, or home and family students could walk away with that would help them in their career.