Reduce stress: Call your mom

After 18 months of missionary service in New Mexico, she was finally going home. Stepping out the temple doors with her fellow missionaries she wasn’t ready for the surprise she found. Seven members of the Smurthwaite clan, down to the six-month-old baby, waited to greet her near the entrance.

Her surroundings became muted as her dad caught her eye, dropped his bag and held out his arms. She ran into the embrace.

“That was the best hug I ever received in my life,” said Marie Smurthwaite, a junior studying communication. “I imagine that’s what it will be like when I see Heavenly Father. My family, to me, is heaven.”

All families are unique in shape, size and personality and they begin in different ways. When Smurthwaite was 10 years old, her stepmom joined the family. Although initially “blocked off” to the situation, Smurthwaite said she and her stepmom developed an irreplaceable relationship over time.

“My favorite part is her patience with me,” Smurthwaite said. “If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t be in the Church still. I probably wouldn’t be alive.”

As she grew older, life still threw challenges Smurthwaite’s way; she described herself going through a “rough patch” at 16.

“When I reached that low point in my life, I realized I needed the Lord,” Smurthwaite said. “I did a lot of spiritual regrowth, and I think that was thanks to (mom) being so constant all the time.”

It’s stereotypical for young kids to generally think adults don’t understand them. This belief often causes children to avoid going to their parents for advice. Smurthwaite has learned parental guidance is valuable. She said talking to her mom often brings clarity to the important things.

“Parents get it,” Smurthwaite said. “They’re on the other end; they’re watching. They’ve been where we are, and they are trying to tell us where to go.”

Figuring out where to go in life is a constant struggle for many people — Smurthwaite includes herself in this group.

“I’m paralyzed because there are so many options,” Smurthwaite said. “There’s so much information nowadays, we’re overloaded with it.”

With how busy life gets, sometimes it’s hard to feel like she’s doing anything significant. To keep priorities straight and goals in sight, it helps her to write everything down.

“Go to the dry cleaners, do laundry, make that one specific meal before my bell pepper goes bad … that’s how I keep it straight — notebooks and talking to mom,” Smurthwaite said.

A study published by the scientific journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B indicates a simple phone call from mom can reduce stress levels as efficiently as a hug. For college students miles away from home, this could be the cure to a bad day. For Smurthwaite, it’s another way to get a slice of heaven.