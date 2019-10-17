Reevaluating religion vs. science—is there any truth to the debate?

“I can understand why a lot of religious people have negative feelings towards science because there are some people that do try to use science to disprove God, to destroy faith, to cast doubt… (but) a lot of (contention) could be avoided by just listening and keeping an open mind,” said Stephen Collins, a physics professor at BYU-Idaho.

Collins is in his ninth semester of teaching at BYU-Idaho in the physics department and wants to explore how and why the debate between science and religion continues and if there is any substance behind it at all.

This debate stems from a time when science was beginning to find more truths about the world that were unpopular once discovered and published.

“A lot of it started with the resurgence of learning…the church tried to adopt certain secular views from ancient Greek philosophers as doctrine,” Collins said. “And when science changed and we realized that (those ideas weren’t) true, there was a lot of contention…The Inquisition happened, and a lot of people lost their lives or were persecuted for believing the truth.”

The endorsement of false ideas by the churches at the time led to a rift between those who followed the false teachings that were grounded in faulty reasoning and tradition and those who wanted to further scientific discovery. The churches at the time of the Renaissance endorsed those dated discoveries, and people began to associate religion with an inaccurate observation of the world.

The debate between religion and science, in Collin’s mind, is unnecessary and stems from a basic lack of understanding.

“A lot of (contention) could be avoided by just listening and keeping an open mind,” Collins said. “It’s important to actually seek knowledge from both places. We need to be seekers of truth and not just receivers of truth.”

Collins believes that bringing together science and religion instead of tearing them apart is a potent method for finding the truth. The two subjects are more related than they may seem to fundamentalists on either side of the battle.

Collins explained that the more we learn about either subject, the more we can understand and appreciate the truths we find from the other. “There are so many connections,” he said. “God operates according to certain methods, certain laws and rules. They’re the same in a religious context as they are in a scientific context. So it’s natural that there is a lot of crossing over, and you can see it everywhere if you look for it.”

As a physics professor at a religious institution, Collins has a position to learn from both religious revelation and the scientific method. He thinks the world would be better off with more “disciple scholars,” people who seek to answer the great questions of the universe through both scientific and religious methods.

“The ‘why?’ of the universe I think is the biggest question that science cannot answer,” said Collins. “The more we’re willing to look at both science and religion with an open mind and see how they fit together, the more powerful truths we’re going to be able to learn.”