Reflecting on Women’s History month and four other women to learn about

Sharing is caring!











I went to The Crossroads the other day and ask 100 random students, both male and female, who their favorite person in history was; 87 of them answered with the name of a male (George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Joseph Smith were among the most popular names)?

I’m not claiming that this is a comprehensive study by any means, nor am I saying there is anything wrong with George Washington being anyone’s favorite person in history, but it says something when women only get 13 percent of the vote.

I sat down with Andrea Radke-Moss, a history professor here at BYU-Idaho, and Emily Grover, an English professor, and they gave some perspective on the topic of women’s history month while responding to “ignorant inquiries,” as Radke-Moss calls them, of certain people asking why we don’t have “men’s history month”:

“History has already been written from the point of view of the male perspective—we have men’s history and we’ve had men’s history for thousands of years,” Radke-Moss said.

“I think the real problem is that we have to categorize women’s history as something different from ‘regular history,” Grover said. “History involves people of all gender, color, background and perspective.”

What, then, is women’s history?

“Women’s history is just telling the same stories we have always told but from the lens of women’s experiences,” Radke-Moss said. “That could include women’s experiences, that could include looking at politics or economics or social movements through the significant women involved in those things.”

Grover commented on how students have asked the wrong question in wondering why we should have a women’s month.

“I think the better question is why do we think that history only involves white males,” said Grover. “Why should we only be allowed to study black history in February or women’s history in March?”

Women’s historians aren’t, however, trying to make it so women take over history classes.

“The ideal, of course, is to not always have just women’s history separate from men’s history, but to combine both into one narrative that when we tell stories in history, we would tell both the male and the female perspective,” Radke-Moss said.

Radke-Moss gave an example of a famous time in history where women were not just there, but where they were central to the action: the American Revolution.

She told the story of how women’s groups from towns all over the 13 colonies launched some of the boycott movements on British goods. In fact, women from Providence, Rhode Island, had a party where they brought their tea out to the square and burned it.

She pointed out that this does not detract from the stories like the Boston Tea Party, but illustrates that women’s groups were significantly involved in the same rebellion as men were but they do not receive the same attention or clout.

“Women’s history says that women weren’t ‘just sort of secondary’ but that they were core,” Radke-Moss said.

They proceeded to give stories of four different women from history whom they look up to.

Here are two of Radke-Moss’ favorite women from history:

Sophia S. Richards

Richards was born as part of the first generation of Saints after they settled in Utah, so she grew up in the frontier environment being mentored by the founders of the Relief Society. She was a women’s suffrage activist for both the Relief Society and for Utah as a state. Her activity in the movement was so strong she hosted famous activists such as Susan B. Anthony.

Ida B. Wells

“She’s a heroine to me,” Radke-Moss said. Wells grew up in Memphis, Tennessee, the child of slaves. Wells became a journalist and witnessed an event in her town that would spark her journalism career while starting her on the path of activism.

Some thieves were shot while robbing a grocery store. If those thieves were black, that punishment would have been sufficient and no one would have batted an eye. They were, however, white and the store owners were black. The store owners were lynched.

Wells heard of this and started writing editorials, calling out the racist lynchings. She wrote under a male pseudonym because people would never think that women would write about something so violent.

She organized the first public boycott of public transportation — about 60 years before the famous Montgomery boycotts. The boycott proved crippling to the Memphis economy because so many African-Americans used public transportation. After some time, the city agreed to pass ordinances against lynchings.

Wells did not stop there. Instead, she kept writing editorials, but they got her in more trouble in the South — so much trouble that assassination orders with her name on them came out, so she fled north to Chicago.

From there, she went across the Atlantic to London to tell the British about how badly African-Americans were being treated in the United States.

Wells pioneered the types of activism in the 1890s that we usually associate with the civil rights movements of the 1950s and 1960s.

Here are two of Grover’s favorite women in history:

Frances Burney

Born in 1752 in England, Burney was self-educated. She didn’t know the alphabet until she was eight years old and some scholars suggest it was because she may have had dyslexia. She started to write a journal when she was ten and then a novel by her early teens. She panicked because she thought she was committing sin by writing so much because girls weren’t supposed to write during her time. Her solution was to burn all her journals and her novel.

Within a year after burning her writings, she was back at writing again and in 1778 she published Evelina, which was a sequel to her first story. She proceeded to write many more novels and work as one of the handmaidens for King George III (the one in charge during the American Revolution). She has a journal entry of her and the King in a lucid moment before he went totally crazy where they talked about her novels and her father’s music.

“I love that she wasn’t afraid to talk about the really tricky things,” Grover said.

Burney wrote about having a mastectomy without any anesthesia in one of her journals. She also was not afraid to put violence in her writings, which was very unusual that a female would write about that during the eighteenth century.

The title of Jane Austen’s book, Pride and Prejudice, comes from one of Burney’s novels. Grover also believes that Burney also influenced Charles Dickens.

Nellie Bly

She lived from 1864-1922; women did not have the right to vote for almost the entirety of Bly’s life, but she was a big-time journalist. Her first journalist job was as a columnist for The Pittsburgh Dispatch, and they only let her write about house making. This was not enough for her. She left Pittsburgh in 1887 with no money and no job and went to Joseph Pulitzer’s newspaper in New York City (the paper in Newsies). She begged for an undercover job to go and do a story on the Women’s Lunatic Asylum on Blackwell island.

They said no, so she faked being crazy so she would be put there. People were being abused in the asylum and no one could prove it because it was all under lock and key. She got herself admitted, not knowing what would happen. Fortunately for her, she only spent ten days in the asylum before someone realized what had happened and went to retrieve her.

She wrote her experience there. Many read the article, and shortly after the government took action and decided to look into those asylums; the article lead to one of the biggest revolutions on how mental illness is treated in America.

When she saw the book Around the World in 80 Days and decided she was going to go around the world in 79 days. She ends up going around the world in 72 days by steamship and train.

Maybe I’ll come back in the future and ask the same question to the students sitting at the crossroads in the year 2040. Maybe they will know who these four women, along with many other important females in history, are, and the results will look more like a coin flip should.