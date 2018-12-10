Rejoice, for graduation is upon us

Sharing is caring!











Graduation—an event that is years in the making. Students will gather at the BYU-Idaho Center in caps and gowns to march to receive their diplomas. This semester on Dec. 19 at 5:45 p.m., all the stress over last minute projects, essays and finals will pay off.

Alyse Westover, a senior studying public health, is excited to be graduating in April.

She recently completed an internship in Health Promotion and Marketing with the Bonneville School District and has a second internship set up for after graduation.

“I love the work I’m doing now,” Westover said about her classes. She hopes to continue doing what she loves in a career.

Graduation means leaving BYU-I behind. Westover said she’ll miss her friends, professors and the social interactions she’s had while at the school.

Amy McGhie, a senior studying math education, is in her ninth semester at BYU-I and considers herself a “super senior.” Unlike Westover, she isn’t as excited to graduate at the end of spring semester and doesn’t want to leave BYU-I behind.

“I’m not super looking forward to graduation because I really enjoy it here, and I’m a little scared to get into the real world of teaching,” McGhie said.

Students preparing to graduate need to make sure to talk to an advisor a semester or two in advance to ensure that all the requirements have been met. Students need to apply for graduation at my.byui.edu.

Tickets are required to attend graduation and are sold for $14.50 for an adult. Guests are to be seated at 5:30 p.m. For those who can’t attend or wish to watch from the comfort of their home, the event will be streamed live via the internet.

For more information on graduation, visit http://www.byui.edu/graduation.