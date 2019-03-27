Religion lessens drinking, new study shows

Sharing is caring!











Pew Research released a study saying that “religiously active people are less likely to drink alcohol than those who are not as religious.”

According to the study, 51 percent of adults who say they attend a religious service monthly say they have drank alcohol in the past 30 days. That compares with 62 percent of people who do not attend church at all.

According to Pew, “Among Americans without a religious affiliation, self-described agnostics are more likely than those who describe their religion as ‘nothing in particular’ to say they consumed alcohol in the past 30 days (76 percent vs. 61 percent).”

Walter Barbee, the pastor of Lighthouse Bible Baptist Church in Sugar City, agrees. He said, “People that are active in a religion are far less likely to drink alcohol than those that have no religious affiliation.”

This is not a surprise to most people; it’s common for more religious people not to drink as the study says.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have been taught to abstain from alcohol completely. Members of the Church of Jesus Christ are not the only ones who believe this.

According to churchofjesuschrist.org, members “view the Word of Wisdom (part of it being abstaining from alcoholic substances) as a revelation from God that gives His counsel on how to live a healthy life.”

Barbee said, “For me and my family it is wrong to drink. … If we go to a restaurant and they want to seat us at the bar, we will even go the effort of asking not to be seated there.”

He said that he believes it to be a commandment not to drink alcohol.

“We as a Bible-believing church take the stance of no alcohol whatsoever. There is no need for us to ever drink alcohol. There are plenty of other things to drink that will not affect your judgment and will allow us to keep a testimony,” Barbee said.

Even within different religions, some are more likely to drink than others. According to the study, Protestants are more likely to drink than Catholics.

According to the Pew study, “Religious participation and affiliation aren’t the only factors that affect these views and behaviors. Demographics also make a big difference.”