Religious freedom: progress over time

Over the next several months, Scroll will deliver a series on the First Amendment. Scroll will analyze how the rights promised in the constitution have developed over time and what its future looks like. This article is a part of the review of religious freedom.

The current state of religious freedom enjoyed by many in the United States today might lead individuals to believe the freedom to go to church or pray in one’s home has always existed. However, this is not the case. Religious freedom has gone through a large amount of shaping and refining to be what it is today.



Many of the settlers that sought freedom in the “New World” fled England due to religious persecution. However, original settlers in the colonies didn’t enjoy the freedom of religion immediately. According to the History Channel, in the early 1600s, The Massachusetts Bay Colony Puritans didn’t tolerate any religious differences.

In those early days, Catholics and Quakers received the most discrimination.

Over the next 200 years, religious freedom as we know it today was still not freely given by the government. Each States each made its own laws regarding who could do what in regards to religion. It wasn’t until 1791 that freedom of religion was written in the First Amendment. This adoption separated church and state and made it impossible for the government to make any laws “respecting an establishment of religion.”

After this step toward complete religious freedom, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints suffered persecution and discrimination.

According to American Experience, in August 1838, early members of the Church were forced to leave Missouri. For many years following, it was illegal to be “Mormon” in the state of Missouri.

In 1868, the 14th Amendment added additional protection to religious freedom, restricting states from advancing or inhibiting any religion.

This again laid more groundwork toward “perfect” religious freedom, but during the late 1800s and 1900s, there were many United States Supreme Court cases that took a few steps back for religious freedom, adding more restrictions. The decisions made then still play a role in what religious freedom means today.

The advancement of religious freedom brings to question what is and what is not included in exercising that right.

In 1879, George Reynolds, a member of the Church, was tried with bigamy. In his fight at the Supreme Court level, he argued the charges were a violation of his religious freedom rights because his religion required him to marry multiple women.

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of the United States.

According to the majority opinion in the case, “The Court held that while Congress could not outlaw a belief in the correctness of polygamy, it could outlaw the practice thereof.”

This case put limitations on religious practices, placing laws made by the government above rights protected by the First Amendment.

The court case Minersville School District v. Gobitis reviewed the requirements made by schools, including flag salutes, and if those requirements violated religious freedom rights.

In 1940, Lillian and William Gobitis fought at the U.S. Supreme Court level for being expelled for not saluting the American flag during a mandatory flag salute. They refused to salute due to their belief as a Jehovah Witness that the Bible prohibited saluting the flag.

The Supreme Court ruled against the Gobitis’ in an 8-1 vote.

Justice Felix Frankfurter wrote for the eight and said in the decision, “… the school district’s interest in creating national unity was enough to allow them to require students to salute the flag.”

Justice Harlan Stone, the only dissenting judge, wrote that the Constitution guarantees liberty and freedom from compulsion of what to think or say.

This decision, while made in 1940, was quickly overturned a few years later in 1943 when another family of Jehovah’s Witnesses again refused to salute the flag.

The decision was 6-3 in favor of the family, deeming a requirement to participate in a flag salute unconstitutional.

Engel v. Vitale examined religious study or practice in school, including prayer and Bible study.

In 1962, a New York school that had approved a voluntary prayer recitation was challenged by a group of organizations on whether or not that violated the Establishment Clause. In a 6-1 majority, the Court voted in favor of the organizations that it did indeed violate the Establishment Clause.

The main conclusion drawn from this case, as written in the summary, was, “The state cannot hold prayers in public schools, even if participation is not required and the prayer is not tied to a particular religion.”

In 1963, a similar case was tried regarding Bible study in school. That too was considered a violation of the Establishment Clause.

Cases like Stone v. Graham and Epperson v. Arkansas analyzed what was and what was not allowed to be taught or displayed in schools.

In Stone v. Graham, Sydell Stone and other parents in a Kentucky school district challenged the school posting the Ten Commandments in each public school classroom.

The Court decided in a 5-4 decision that it was a violation of the Establishment Clause and indeed shouldn’t be done. They said in the write-up that the Ten Commandments are “plainly religious in nature.”

Throughout the next several years, many other cases were tried and fought against religious restrictions, religious concepts being taught in schools, Sabbath day observance and many other religious freedom concepts and principles.

While religious freedom has made large strides over the years, there are still instances in this century where religious freedom has been challenged or fought against.

According to the Religious Freedom Institute, in 2015, after the Supreme Court ruled all marriages would be allowed in the court, Kim Davis, the elected clerk of Rowan County, Kentucky said she would no longer issue marriage licenses due to religious beliefs.

This situation received national attention because two rights crossed paths and the question arose of which right took precedent.

The future of religious freedom is unclear. In recent years, as shown, religious freedom has become more of an established right, but the question remains of what it will look like in years to come.