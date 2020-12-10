Religious freedom: the impact on education and the community

Over the next several months, Scroll will deliver a series on the First Amendment. Scroll will analyze how the rights promised in the constitution have developed over time and what its future looks like. This article is a part of the review of religious freedom.

Much of religious freedom’s shape in the United States comes from schools and the education system. According to Find Law, public school, or accredited private school, is required up to a certain point and time for United States citizens. In most states, public school is required until the age of 16.

With citizen’s involvement in public schools and many American’s religious practices, there must be some sort of policy clearing up any confusion or questions individuals might have.

Supreme Court cases

Quite a few Supreme Court cases regarding religion and schools have paved the way for shaping the policy currently in place.

In the case School District of Abington Township, Pennsylvania v. Schempp, students were required to read from the Bible at the beginning of every day. This practice was very common at the time but was eventually challenged.

The Court’s decision said, “Public schools cannot sponsor Bible readings and recitations of the Lord’s Prayer under the First Amendment’s Establishment Clause.”

This case, argued in 1963, set the precedent in regards to religious freedom in schools. Many other cases concerning similar practices followed in years to come.

This policy-shaping has continued into this century. In 2009, Christian Legal Society v. Martinez was tried in the Supreme Court. This case regarded a society at the University of California, Hastings College of Law (CLS). The society wanted to be recognized by the university but didn’t meet the requirements set by CLS for all societies. Each society was required to allow any student to participate, regardless of their beliefs.

The Christian Legal Society had a list of beliefs that were required to be had by each member.

The Supreme Court ruled against the society, favoring the school’s policy to extend an equal opportunity to every student wanting to participate in the society.

Impact of BYU-Idaho on religious freedom

Attending a religiously affiliated private university impacts everyone in the community, including community members, businesses and even churches not of the predominate Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints denomination.

Scroll interviewed individuals from each of the above listed groups to see the impact BYU-I has on them.

Taylor Gale, a junior studying communication, said she has been grateful for her time at BYU-I and that it’s been different than any other educational period of her life.

“I feel like it’s the first time in my life where I have been … accepted for my religion and my beliefs and feel comfortable practicing my faith (in) a place where others are as well,” Gale said.

While the experience has been especially meaningful to Gale, she recognizes how it could be uncomfortable for members of a different church.

“I think it’s unfortunate that some people that go here (who) may or may not be of the same faith as majority of the other students feel at times judged or not accepted,” Gale said. “That’s the last thing that I would want. I definitely think it’s so important for everyone to be able to believe whatever they want to believe and to be able to feel safe and loved and accepted.”

Emily Tesene, a senior studying history education, agrees with the claim that some students feeling discriminated against, or not part of the community. She said that the different aspects of BYU-I make it hard for individuals who practice different religions.

“Something I don’t agree with that BYU-Idaho does specifically is they make you take religious classes,” Tesene said. “I don’t think that should be a prerequisite in order to graduate, because I think that’s kind of forcing our beliefs.”

Tesene appreciates religious freedom and thinks it’s important for people to be able to practice their religions freely. Being religiously free means for her that she can worship or not worship whenever she chooses.

Julie Redd, a senior studying communication, said that going to a school like BYU-I is an incredible opportunity because people can be on the same page as others with similar beliefs.

“I think that’s something that you can take for granted,” Redd said. “Before I came to BYU-I, I was in a school in Canada that wasn’t religiously based. It’s interesting to see that distinction because it’s not the first thing people see about you anymore. They can see more of who you are as a person when you come to a religious school, and everyone is on the same page as you.”

Redd believes that the community of BYU-I provides a safe place for everyone to be involved.

Redd also commented on the fact that Rexburg is said to be one of the safest family communities, and she thinks the church school plays a large role in that. She sees the fact that there are members who are not of her faith as an opportunity to share kindness as she has been taught to do to people who believe differently than she does.

“I think that, hopefully, the type of impact we can have on people who aren’t members of the Church is that we are a light to them,” Redd said. “We are some people that are happy, we are kind. I mean that’s the goal in the end, to be people that are examples to others, not necessarily making them feel uncomfortable for being different, but embracing all different types of people religions, spirituality or even not having a religion at all. I hope they feel like it is an embracing place to be in and not an exclusive place.”

Katelyn Collier is a citizen of Rexburg. She graduated from BYU-I in 2017 but has since stopped attending church. While she appreciates the safety of the town, she doesn’t feel like she fits in.

“It just kind of sucks for people who don’t fit the mold,” Collier said. “Like I know a lot of non-members here and in Idaho Falls who kind of feel the same way, that unless you meet the mold, people are pretty mean.”

While she understands that the town is bound to be different than other noncollege towns, the feel of Rexburg is different to her than even Provo, where her sister lives.

Due to the religious nature of the university, it has an impact religiously on the community.

Dave Schilling, a Pastor at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, said that religious freedom means being able to worship God openly and perform ministry without fear of reprisal or harm of any kind. He believes that his religious freedom is respected in the Rexburg area by members of the predominant Latter-day Saint faith.

“In our community, our LDS neighbors support us greatly in our efforts (to) serve people in need,” Schilling said.

He said that his church’s ministry is driven by a passion for sharing the truth about Jesus Christ so that heavy influence doesn’t infringe in any way. He feels that members of the Latter-day Saint church help to support their ministries.

“We help hundreds of families each month with food, we provide hundreds of backpacks at start of school year, and we help hundreds of children have a Christmas who otherwise would not have one,” Schilling said. “We ask our community LDS neighbors to help us by supporting these ministries, and they do in a very big way.”

Schilling said that he doesn’t view BYU-I as a separate influence on the community because of the dominant religious influence that already exists. He believes that all other individuals in the area that aren’t members of the Church have similar feelings toward the school.

“For non-LDS, it is just a school that only LDS kids attend,” Schilling said.

Stephanie Tarnasky, owner of Love Olive Co in Rexburg, has seen the impact that not only a college town has on her business, but the church community as well. She has seen this influence as positive because of the kind nature of the students.



“For me, owning a clothing boutique in Rexburg and in a college town was a scary move at first,” Tarnasky said. “I wasn’t sure the type of support I would get, but it always surprises me how much students come in and support my business. BYU-Idaho students are respectful and kind, and my employees always love helping students.”

In addition to a good place for her business, she is grateful that the community of Rexburg is a safe place for her family to settle.

“I feel like our community is so kind and supportive of each other,” Tarnasky said. “I always feel safe, and my kids love their neighbor friends. You can find that in many places around the country, but Rexburg always has a special place in my heart and it’s because of the people who live here.”

BYU-I and religious freedom relate in a way different from public universities. While it is just as important for all United States citizens, BYU-I being a religious university gives students, community members, religious leaders and businesses a new perspective on the impact religious freedom has in all walks of life.