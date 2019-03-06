Remaining optimistic by following the prophet’s counsel

Students gathered at devotional on March 5 to listen to Gary Adna Ames’ message about following and listening to the counsel of the prophets.

Ames, an accounting faculty member, recounted the story of the Israelites after their escape from Egypt and how all they ever seemed to do was complain: about the food, about Moses and about their conditions.

“Some people look at them and wonder how they can be such dimwits,” Ames said, but then he directed this at the audience: Do we do any better than they did? When the prophets speak, do we listen and do without whining?

Then he shared a few messages that latter-day prophets have given us in recent years. He quoted Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Richard G. Scott, who encouraged young people to do family history work in order to be freed from the adversary’s influence.

He quoted President Thomas S. Monson, who, in his very last general conference address, told the members to read from the Book of Mormon each day.

Elder Jeffrey R. Holland also told us that we shouldn’t blame our sins or failings on “how we are,” but should throw aside anything that’s keeping us from the Lord.

Ames posed a question for students to ponder: “What means has the Lord provided for us to win the battle against evil in our day?”

He presented the idea that prophets continue to be optimistic despite the growing troubles of the world, because “they know the Lord has provided us with the means to prosper in these latter days.”