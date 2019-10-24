Remembering to trust in the Lord

James Gordon, student success & retention director, addressed the importance of “remembering” during Tuesday’s devotional in the BYU-Idaho Center.

Gordon began his address by sharing an experience with his daughter. When he had asked her about her earliest memories, she said they involved “dressing up.”

Pictures of her costumes were visible on the screen as he spoke. He explained that these pictures represented memories that brought joy and happiness to him and his wife.

Gordon said pictures represent memories that can help us remember important things.

He stated three gospel-oriented purposes related to remembering:

1. Creating connections.

2. Providing protection.

3. Helping us look into the future.

As he explained the purpose of creating connections, he shared the experience of the children of Israel in the land of Egypt when they were miraculously delivered from the Egyptians.

“This was a defining experience for Israel for years to come,” Gordon said. “Clearly, the children of Israel remembered God’s intervention in their behalf—at least their leaders tried to help them remember.”

He shared a previous experience when he and his wife participated in a trek at Martin’s Cove and Rocky Ridge, where the Martin and Willie handcart companies were rescued.

He said he felt his heart being touched by the spirit while they were there. He thought about the saints that had been through the trials and wondered if he would have faith and dedication to walk the remaining miles.

He felt that remembering the saints allowed him to strengthen his own covenants with the Lord and his faith in Jesus Christ.

Gordon also learned from a time when he touched the hot pipe of the furnace in his home.

“This experience taught me a tangible lesson that I remember all these years later—don’t touch hot things!” Gordon said. “Similarly, the memory of our mistakes can help keep us from making them again.”

Referencing Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf’s 2007 General Conference address, he explains that Satan makes us believe our sins are not forgiven because we can remember them. Gordon then explained that through repentance, others can grow from their mistakes.

“As we learn from our mistakes and keep this truth in our sights, remembering will help protect us from making the same mistakes again,” Gordon said.

Gordon believes that remembering helps us look to the future in faith. Using Nephi’s experience with his resistant brothers as an example, he encourages students to rely on faith.

He said that through understanding Nephi’s experiences with his brothers, Gordon was able to trust in the Lord through a lifetime of difficulties.

“It was the catalyst that allowed Nephi to state with conviction, ‘I will go and do the things which the Lord hath commanded,'” Gordon said.

Gordon related Nephi’s experience to the difficulties he and his wife faced with miscarriages.

“I’ll never forget the call I received from her, telling me the doctor had been unable to locate the baby’s heartbeat,” Gordon said.

He explained that remembering the times that the Lord helped them through life allowed them to accept God’s will for their family and look to the future with faith.

Gordon’s concluding testimony is that remembering can help to overcome daily challenges.

“Always remembering Him is the way we progress on the covenant path,” Gordon said. “As we remember Him, He helps us overcome the challenges and temptations of everyday life.”