Remote classes from Germany

By the time 5 p.m. rolls around many people finish up their workday and look to the night as a break between busy days. For Paul Schwarzkopf, a sophomore studying communication, when the clock hits 5 p.m., his day is just beginning.

Living in Hamburg, Germany, eight hours ahead of Rexburg’s time zone, Schwarzkopf’s school day looks different from most students studying in the United States and even other parts of the world. As an international student, he feels that this time difference impacts his experience compared to previous semesters.

“You look for experiences in different regards, maybe it’s just me being an international student and I’m not in the US, but I’m kind of disconnected in that regard to everyone else,” Schwarzkopf said.

Although the disconnect has been tricky, this period of remote learning does have some benefits to Schwarzkopf. He said he likes that he doesn’t have to wake up early, even for the morning classes.

“Maybe it’s just the time difference,” Schwarzkopf said. “I feel like I have more time on my hands to do the assignments that are mostly due in the morning. I don’t have to get up and get dressed and get my shoes, grab myself out and run over to campus. I just have to go to my room (for class) which is very convenient.”

The biggest challenge Schwarzkopf faces during this time is the accent barrier on zoom calls. While attending school on campus in Rexburg, he said people have an easier time understanding his German accent, but on zoom, with a poor connection from the beginning, things get fuzzy in regards to his classmates understanding what he is saying.

Although he has said no one has complained, he can tell people have a hard time understanding him.

“Always in my class, when I say something, I just pray that people will be able to understand me due to my accent because, in person, I feel like you can tell obviously when someone doesn’t understand you,” Schwarzkopf said.

Attending school remotely wasn’t his first choice, but when it came down to it, he decided to stay home. Per anticipation for the spring semester to start, he purchased a plane ticket to return to the United States after his off-track during the winter semester. However, before BYU-Idaho announced spring classes being online, the United States closed all borders to and from European countries.

Luckily for him and for his country, COVID-19 didn’t hit Germany as hard as others. Schwarzkopf said he doesn’t know anyone in Germany who has had the virus. After a six week quarantine and economic business shutdown, hey were under quarantine with businesses and parks being closed, but after six weeks, things began to open back up.

This semester has been unique so far for Schwarzkopf as he has adjusted to the time difference and staying home for all classes. He finishes his class day at 8 p.m. after working on homework during the day.