Renaissance fairs have enamored fantasy lovers since the 1960s. Every summer, the Thornshire Renaissance Faire is hosted in Rigby, Idaho. It’s open for one more weekend, on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are on the Thornshire Faire website.

This fair includes dozens of vendors, special performances, a cast to interact with guests and even a quest for guests to embark on.

Stephen Polos, a biochemistry major at BYU-Idaho, told the story of how he revealed the traitor to the king. Rather than merely handing the king a slip of paper, he ‘dropped’ his service dog’s vest. When the cast member reached to pick it up, Polos leaned in and whispered who the traitor was before snatching the vest and strutting away.

Many guests dressed as their own characters and played with each other as if it were a real fantasy adventure. Some spoke with accents, others interacted with vendors and actors as if they were truly part of this world and most people were dressed in fantasy attire.

There were many different performances: knights battling for the hearts of women, belly dancers, jesters performing comedy and more.

When the jester noticed Scroll taking photos of him, he exclaimed, “Ah! She’s pointing a cannon at me!”

There are also a variety of vendors selling handmade wares. One couple, Sunshine and Goldie, wrap stones in colorful wires, turning them into ornate jewelry. Sitting in the shade of their tent, surrounded by jewelry, they set out several little chairs for tired guests to sit with them and talk.

Sunshine described that the process of making each piece is inspired and even spiritual. Goldie explained that as the two of them craft, they’ll ponder who that piece will go to and what kind of person that is.

“We’ve seen this change lives,” Sunshine said.

They told the story of a young, burly man drawn to one particular pendant. When he put it on, he burst into tears and fervently apologized. They told him it was alright and were grateful to share such a special moment with him.

Another vendor couple runs the business PlanetGear44. They travel 11 months out of the year, moving from one fair to the next.

A colorful knife inside a coin purse took them days to make and “20 years of practice.” But, as they clarified, it’s the best way to keep thieves at bay.

“I was here about two or three years ago,” said Mackenzie Robinson, an illustration major at BYU-I. “And it’s definitely gotten a lot bigger, and there’s more stuff. There’s more food. And I really love it.”