Reoccurring events throughout the semester

The College of Education and Human DevelopmentSeptember 18, 2019
Be a part of ScrollSeptember 18, 2019
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of things BYU-Idaho has to offer:
- Football games and other intramural games
- Stadium Singing
Join other students where hymns echo under the football stadium every Sunday night. Spanish singing starts at 8:45 p.m. and English singing at 9:30 p.m.
- Dancing
Country dancing takes place on Wednesday nights and Latin dancing takes place on Friday nights in the Hyrum Manwaring Center in 220 Ballroom. Instructions for both dances go from 8 to 9 p.m. with dancing from 9 to 11 p.m.Swing dancing takes place in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building in the 260/270 gym from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. For entry to all dances, bring your I-Card and $2, without the I-Card it costs $3 or one punch on your dance punch card.A dance punch card costs $15 with 15 available punches. Purchase at the door of dances or purchase online at www.byui.edu/activities/social/dance-punchcard.
- Service Events
If you are interested in service opportunities, check out the school’s service page at www.byui.edu/activities/service/service-events.
- Planetarium
The shows change monthly. For more information on upcoming shows, check out the planetarium website at www.byui.edu/planetarium.
- Open Mic Night
On the Crossroads stage in the Manwaring Center, enjoy an open mic night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday night. Come show off some talents or come for the entertainment of watching others showcase their talents.
- Weekly Devotionals
They start at 11:30 a.m. in the I-Center. Listen to various instructors from campus along with some general authorities guest speaking to the student body.
- Fitness Classes
The classes take place in the John W. Hart Building at various times each night. Find the schedule at www.byui.edu/activities/fitness-activities/fitness-classes-schedule.