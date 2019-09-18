Reoccurring events throughout the semester

Looking for something to do? Here is a list of things BYU-Idaho has to offer:

Football games and other intramural games Stadium Singing

Join other students where hymns echo under the football stadium every Sunday night. Spanish singing starts at 8:45 p.m. and English singing at 9:30 p.m. Dancing

Country dancing takes place on Wednesday nights and Latin dancing takes place on Friday nights in the Hyrum Manwaring Center in 220 Ballroom. Instructions for both dances go from 8 to 9 p.m. with dancing from 9 to 11 p.m.Swing dancing takes place in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building in the 260/270 gym from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights. For entry to all dances, bring your I-Card and $2, without the I-Card it costs $3 or one punch on your dance punch card.A dance punch card costs $15 with 15 available punches. Purchase at the door of dances or purchase online at www.byui.edu/activities/social/dance-punchcard. Service Events

If you are interested in service opportunities, check out the school’s service page at www.byui.edu/activities/service/service-events. Planetarium

The shows change monthly. For more information on upcoming shows, check out the planetarium website at www.byui.edu/planetarium. Open Mic Night

On the Crossroads stage in the Manwaring Center, enjoy an open mic night at 8 p.m. every Tuesday night. Come show off some talents or come for the entertainment of watching others showcase their talents. Weekly Devotionals

They start at 11:30 a.m. in the I-Center. Listen to various instructors from campus along with some general authorities guest speaking to the student body. Fitness Classes

The classes take place in the John W. Hart Building at various times each night. Find the schedule at www.byui.edu/activities/fitness-activities/fitness-classes-schedule.