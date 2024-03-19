According to an anonymous source, BYU-Idaho is changing its faculty dress code.

The new dress code would reportedly align faculty dress and grooming standards with those of the students.

According to the BYU-I website, the current requirements for faculty are as follows:

“Male employees are expected to maintain a professional appearance and to wear dress shirts with ties and dress pants. Shoes should be consistent with a professional appearance.”

The site continues:

“Female employees are expected to maintain a professional appearance and to wear skirts or dress pants with dressy tops, dresses, or pantsuits. Shoes should be consistent with a professional appearance.”

New dress code

In September, the Church Education System standardized the honor code between the three BYU campuses. Among other things, the change allowed BYU-I students to wear shorts, capris and open-toed shoes.

When the revised honor code was announced, BYU-I Academic Vice President Jon Linford sent an email to faculty clarifying that the new dress and grooming standard did not apply to them.

“There remains a need for professional dress standards for faculty and other employees and last week’s announcement is not an indication that the bar for professional dress standards has been or should be lowered,” the email said.

The new dress code would align the faculty dress code with that of the students, allowing them to wear clothes like t-shirts, hoodies, running shoes and more.

The school will still ask that faculty wear their Sunday best for devotionals and other formal functions.

The announcement of the new dress code is expected to come on Thursday. BYU-Idaho has not yet responded to Scroll’s request for comment.