With the ground shaking beneath the feet of the Arizona Coyotes, the NHL is preparing for all possible outcomes — including moving the team to Salt Lake City.

According to Daily Faceoff’s NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the league is creating two schedules for the Coyotes: one with their home games being played in Arizona and the other with home games in Salt Lake City.

Seravalli also said on Wednesday that the league updated its board of governors, stating that the NHL, the Coyotes and Smith Entertainment Group have made “significant progress on the framework of an agreement to relocate the (Coyotes) to Salt Lake City, Utah.” Seravalli also noted that the deal is not done, but that they are working on it with the lawyers.

The Coyotes have spent the last two seasons playing out of the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena after being evicted from Gila River Arena in 2021. An attempt to build a new entertainment complex was shut down by a Tempe referendum in May 2023.

The team has had its eyes on a parcel of land in Scottsdale which goes up for public auction on June 27. On Monday, however, Scottsdale mayor David Ortega released a public statement stating that the city does not have the infrastructure or water assets to support an entertainment complex.

“As it stands today, the fantasy hockey project must move west, away from Scottsdale,” Ortega said.

The move, if it happens, could be either permanent or temporary, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Monday. Friedman speculated that the Coyotes could play in Salt Lake City until the 2027 season when the arena would be ready.

Ryan Smith, owner of the Utah Jazz and co-owner of Real Salt Lake, has had his sights set on NHL ownership for several years. In January, Smith formally requested a team. On Monday, he released a survey on “X” asking for potential team names.

If the Coyotes do play in Salt Lake City next season, they will use Delta Center, home of the Jazz, as their home arena. Smith has stated his intention to “revitalize” the downtown core of Salt Lake City to better facilitate the NBA and the NHL.