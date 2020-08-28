Republican National Convention speakers urge re-election for President Trump

The Republican National Convention was broadcast from Aug. 24- 27. Speeches given urged re-election of President Donald Trump in what was often referred to as the “most important election of our lifetime.”

Day 1: Aug. 24

The theme for the first night was “Celebrating America, Land of Promise.”

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, opened with his remarks about the decisiveness of this election.

“This election is not just the most important of our lifetime,” said Kirk in his speech. “It is the most important since the preservation of the Republic in 1865. By re-electing Trump, we will ensure that our kids are raised to love our country and respect its founding fathers, not taught to hate or be ashamed of them. We will build monuments to heroes, not burn down our cities. We’ll be a country that rises to higher heights, that dreams big, thinks big, and achieves the impossible.”

Donald Trump Jr. gave the closing speech endorsing his father and laying down his view of the vision for the Republican Party.

“Imagine a world where the evils of communism and radical Islamic terrorism are not given a chance to spread, where heroes are celebrated and the good guys win, you can have it,” said Donald Trump Jr. at the Convention. “That is the life, that is the country, that is the world that Donald Trump and the Republican party are after.”

Day 2: Aug. 25

The theme for the Convention’s second night was, “Celebrating America, The Land of Opportunity.”

Individuals considered working-class shared how President Trump helped them continue to work. They shared how they believe President Trump opened up jobs and reversed policies that impacted many small businesses and workers.

Cissie Graham Lynch, granddaughter of late evangelical pastor Billy Graham, spoke about the importance of religious freedom and how it has always been a constitutional right.

“Our founders did not envision a quiet hidden faith, they fought to ensure that the voices of faith were always welcome, not silenced, not bullied,” said Lynch in her speech.

President Trump held a naturalization ceremony for five individuals representing different countries around the world.

First Lady, Melania Trump, and two of President Trump’s children, Tiffany Trump and Eric Trump also gave speeches during the night.

Day 3: Aug. 26

The third night contained the theme “Celebrating America, Land of Heroes.”

Advisor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, spoke of President Trump’s connection to everyday Americans.

“These everyday heroes have a champion in President Trump,” said Conway at the Convention. “The teacher who took extra time to help students adjust to months of virtual learning. The nurse who finished a 12-hour COVID shift and then took a brief break only to change her mask, gown and gloves to do it all over again.”

Mike Pence spoke after accepting the nomination to serve as Vice President by President Donald Trump’s side.

“We stand at a crossroads, America,” Pence said in his speech. “President Trump has set our nation on a path of freedom and opportunity, Joe Biden would set America on a path of socialism and decline. But we’re not going to let it happen. President Donald Trump believes in America, and in the goodness of the American people, the boundless potential of every American to live out their dreams and freedom.”

Day 4: Aug. 27

The final night of the Convention’s theme was “Celebrating America, the land of greatness.” It introduced Republican politician, Kevin McCarthy, who urged Americans to vote for President Trump in November.

“Forward in freedom or backward in socialism, forward in prosperity or backward in poverty, forward in personal liberty or backward in more government control,” said McCarthy in his speech.

Ivanka Trump, President Trump’s daughter, presented him as the “people’s president,” similar to her introduction at the Republican National Convention in 2016.

She spoke about the policies and decisions President Trump made over the last four years and she said all of the promises made four years ago were carried out.

Then President Trump gave his acceptance speech for Republican Presidential nominee.

“We will lead America into new frontiers of ambition and discovery and we will reach for new heights of national achievement,” said President Trump at the Convention. “We will rekindle new faith in our values…and a spirit of unity that can only be realized through love for our great country.”