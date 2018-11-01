Researchers on campus prepare for upcoming conference

Students of all types of majors and backgrounds will come together on Dec. 13 to present and be critiqued on their research projects.

According to their Facebook page, the Research and Creative Works Conference is a place to “share and defend the high-quality work performed by students in their majors. Expert judges will give feedback to the presenters about how they can improve to become more professional.”

Not only do students get real-time feedback on their projects, they also have the chance to be judged and recognized as the winner. The winners’ works will be recognized through a variety of online and on-campus channels.

Eligible participants of this conference include students from any discipline. They must have a faculty mentor, and their projects can include a capstone project, senior thesis, literary work analysis, original research, a senior thesis, or another original project.

“They invite students to put together research projects, or they do surveys, or they build prototypes,” said Aida Tibbitts, a senior studying communication. “Then they can come and present it and be judged and receive feedback for their work, and whoever gets the best in their category can get an award for that.”

There are three different categories students can compete in. Poster, oral and live presentations. These can be machinery, devices or artistic performances.

According to the Research and Creative Works Conference Facebook page, this conference is beneficial because “Research is one of the best ways to determine whether the chosen field of study will bring fulfillment to the life of the student.”

“We are able to share our research and experiences with others. It’s a pretty cool event that you can go to learn,” said Melissa Winn, a senior studying nursing.

Tibbitts said the value from the conference is that you can put it on your resume, and live feedback is helpful for future research.

It is Winn’s first time participating in the conference. She is required to participate for her major. She is writing about the retention of surgical instruments after surgery and said it’s a bigger problem than it should be.

“I’m learning about how often it happens and incidents of when it happens and how to prevent it in the future,” Winn said.

Tibbitts has previously participated in this conference and is researching with the writing center. They are attempting to research the number of tutors needed on each shift so that they are not overwhelmed.

“It’s worked pretty well. We’ve been able to find out that we need a lot of tutors after Devotional, or after Forum on Thursdays, or on Friday afternoons,” Tibbitts said.

Tibbits said she is interested in this conference partly because of research she’s been required to complete. She researched whether or not English as a second language should be tutored differently.

“I’m hoping (that my research) will help us become better tutors,” Tibbitts said.