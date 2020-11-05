COLUMN: Respect the office

I would like to make it know that this was written on Oct. 29 and published after the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.

As we come to the close of the election season, I have had a lot of time to ponder; ponder what I would do if Donald Trump won the election, ponder what I would do if Joe Biden won the election and ponder what the world would do if either was the case.

This is what I see as the only option: respect the office.

I am grateful to live in a free country where the winner of this election gets to lead our nation forward. Yes, I know with whoever wins, there are bound to be some bumps along the way. Not everything will be perfect, but that is okay.

I know the president will do the best he can to live up to the promises made during his campaign.

I am grateful that I get to live in a country run by an imperfect person, and that I will still be able to grow into a better person over the next four years. No matter his imperfections, the winner of this election has my full-fledged support for the next four years while he holds office.

I am grateful that I don’t agree with everything that he stands for, this gives me an opportunity to see things from another perspective and widen my ability to understand people and their opinions.

I know I didn’t choose to vote for — or not to vote for — this person just because of all of his policies and promises.

I am grateful that I don’t particularly like the character of the person who won the election. I think this will help me to learn to work with people with who I don’t always agree or connect.

I know how different we all are and sometimes people just don’t mesh.

I am grateful that my parents raised me to be respectful, and taught me that no matter what, people are people, and they deserve respect. I am grateful I have the opportunity to respect whoever won the election.

If anything, that is my hope for the rest of the country. This election has made us more divided than most. Friendships are breaking, discussions turn cold and people who used to enjoy the company of others are now repulsed by someone’s beliefs.

The election is behind us. Let’s put aside our differences and be respectful. There is no way the presidential race has been easy for either candidate nor their families and loved ones. I can’t imagine hearing the terrible things said about these two wildly successful men being said about myself.

The winner of this election earned it. They worked for it and won the election fair and square, through a democracy that allows the people’s voices to be heard.

I also want to express my respect for the other candidate who participated in this race. He did the best he could under the circumstances he was in to perform at the top of his game over the months leading up to this election.

I walk away from 2020 with a deeper gratitude for what I have, hope for the future and a greater amount of respect for the leaders of this country and the work they do in the office they earned.





