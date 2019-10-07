Resume Cafe kicks off Career Week

Students can learn to show off their experience, skills and talents to employers at the Resume Cafe on Oct. 7 and 8 to begin Career Week. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days in the Hyrum Manwaring Student Center room 127A.

The appointments will be with student employees like team lead Jace Horvath, a senior studying communication. The program hopes to help students create polished resumes that can appeal to employers.

“A good resume could really show (employers) what skills you have to offer and that would increase the likelihood of an interview,” Horvath said.

During the Resume Cafe, students can walk in rather than needing to create an appointment. This will make it possible for the Career Center to assist more students than would be possible through regularly scheduled appointments, which are often full weeks in advance.

“We’re just going to be there, ready for whoever needs help,” Horvath said.

Students are encouraged to bring their resume and think of questions ahead of time.

“We will definitely be giving them all that they can and then it will be up to them to use those resources,” Horvath said.

This experience will prepare students to network at the Career Fair on Oct. 10.

The Resume Cafe will also serve to inform students about other resources, including how to use tools available on the Career Center website.

Horvath believes the Resume Cafe can be a positive experience for both for mentors and students.

“We want students to get all the help they need, whether from the website (or) from us, so they can be as ready as possible,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to send people off better prepared than they came in.”