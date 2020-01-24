Returning to Rexburg for P2B: Joshua Iverson

In the late summer, Joshua Iverson received an invitation to speak at Power to Become, a conference aimed at connecting BYU-Idaho alumni and students through networking and storytelling.

“I want to make sure I’m coming and preparing a message that will be well-received,” Iverson, an alumnus of Ricks College, said. “It was somewhat of a surprise to be considered and I’m honored.”

According to his biography on the Power to Become page, “Josh has over 15 years of experience in online media sales and advertising revenue operations.”

Iverson’s topic is “The Power to Become certain in uncertainty” which he believes can apply to all aspects in life from spiritual to business and home.

Iverson, who claims he’s not a self-promoter or public speaker, says being asked to participate is definitely a detour from his everyday life. Preparation for him has included studying the best practices for giving Ted Talks, working topics he’s passionate about into his speech and pondering what message students will want to hear.

While he continues preparing, Iverson said he looks forward to seeing the growth of BYU-Idaho and coming back to a Rexburg winter.

“I remember the sound of the ground and there’s a freezing nature to it and I kinda miss that,” Iverson said. “I miss the winter. I’m looking forward to it.”

Iverson enjoys traveling with his family, his favorite place being a toss-up between Florence and Rio de Janeiro. One piece of advice he has for students trying to discover their path in life is to remember if you keep the commandments, you’ll prosper in life.

“We need to let Heavenly Father define what ‘prosper’ means,” Iverson said. “It’s different and it’s not always what we think. I think in business it’s easy to take a shortcut and go for something quickly and think things will work out in the end. The key is how we define ‘prosper.'”

Students and community members can register for Power to Become here. Tickets for students and BYU-I employees cost $10 and tickets for community members cost $15.

VIP tickets cost $25 and get you a seat in the front 3-4 rows, an invitation to a luncheon with the speakers the day of the event and a P2B conference t-shirt.