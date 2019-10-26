Returning with honor

After turning in the application papers and waiting for days and possibly weeks, Denise Jacobsen took the envelope out of the mailbox. Jacobsen took the envelope inside and tore it open: Utah Salt Lake City South Mission.

Jacobsen, a junior studying communication, received her mission call to the Salt Lake City South Mission in Sept. 2018 and left in November.

On her mission, Jacobsen felt that she was doing great with both her mental and physical health.

“I’ve always had anxiety, and on my mission, I didn’t,” Jacobsen said.

Then one day, her mission came to a halt.

“I had been in the field for three weeks until I got sick, almost to the day,” Jacobsen said. “The night before zone conference, in my first transfer, I was asleep in bed, and I just woke up with this incredible pain in my side.”

In the middle of the night, Jacobsen woke up her companion, and they decided she would take medicine to see if it would help. However, when Jacobsen woke up the next morning, her pain was worse than before. Because Jacobsen refused to miss the zone conference that day, they decided to go to the emergency room immediately after.

“I made it all the way through zone conference, which was a huge blessing,” Jacobsen said.

In the emergency room, doctors discovered she had a kidney stone and decided to let it pass. It didn’t pass, so they surgically removed it. Jacobsen still felt pain after the doctors removed the kidney stone. She then went home to Oklahoma because of the unresolved pain.

At home, Jacobsen visited six different doctors, then traveled to Mexico to figure out what was wrong.

“I know it sounds sketchy, but both my aunt and my sister have Lyme disease and they went to this clinic, and it helped them,” Jacobsen said.

Doctors never figured out what was wrong with Jacobsen. However, they decided to treat her symptoms anyway. Jacobsen said she is staying positive even though she doesn’t know her diagnosis.

After coming home early from her mission, she wants other early-returned missionaries to know they did what they needed to do.

“It’s okay to not go back, because you were called and you served,” Jacobsen said. “Even if you returned on not honorable conditions, you served the Lord and you did that willingly.”