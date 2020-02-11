Revisiting Jane Eyre

Faculty from the College of Language and Letters have sponsored an event called The Big Read since 2016. A different novel is selected each semester and everyone is challenged to read it.

“Jane Eyre is one of the most influential novels of the 19th century and continues to influence the writing of the 20th century,” said Brother Grover, a faculty member of the English Department. “I looked at what we had done in the past, and it had been a while since we read anything from the Victorian era, and it had been a while since we read from a woman author.”

Jane Eyre was written by Charlotte Brontë in 1847 and is considered a literary classic.

“Jane Eyre’s appeal was partly due to the fact that it was written in the first person and often addressed the reader, creating great immediacy,” according to Britannica. “In addition, Jane is an unconventional heroine, an independent and self-reliant woman who overcomes both adversity and societal norms.”

To discuss the novel there will be two Big Read Chats. One on Feb. 13 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. and one on March 12 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Gordon B. Hinckley Building Chapel.

At each discussion, there will be talks given by faculty members about a principal from the novel.

The first talk on Feb. 13 will be given by Kayla Probeyahn, an English Department adjunct faculty, and is entitled “Jane Eyre and the Feminist Imagination.”

The second talk on March 12 will be given by Jacqueline H. Harris, an English Department faculty, and is entitled “Jane Eyre’s Journey.”

“We want you to come if you’ve read the book,” said Grover. “We want you to come if you haven’t read the book. We want you to come if you’re interested in the book, or in books generally.”

The Big Read is free for all participants and includes speakers and refreshments.