The Rexburg Legacy Flight Museum invites all to come watch historic military planes flown by award-winning pilots from all over the U.S. and Canada.

The “Thunder Over Rexburg” airshow begins at 9 a.m. Saturday with a formation flight and flag ceremony and closes at 1 p.m. with a six-plane formation flight, according to the flight show’s itinerary.

Entry is free and parking will be provided.

Main street will be closed from noon to 2 p.m.

Pilots from all over the United States and Canada will pilot the Legacy Flight Museum’s planes.

To view the airshow, attendees will walk through the Legacy Flight Museum’s building.

“Be careful, that’s our biggest thing,” said Gecko Cates, a Legacy Flight Museum volunteer. “When we, you know, enclose an area, please remain in the area.”

Each plane has an individual story, from its combat history to what famous pilots have flown them, that is told at the Legacy Flight Museum.

All Legacy Flight Museum volunteers are unpaid.

For detailed information about the pilots and the event, visit the Rexburg Air Show website.