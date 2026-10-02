Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce to host voter information forum

On Monday, Oct. 5, the Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce will host a voter information forum for the upcoming election at The Romance Theater from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the flyer advertising the event, the forum's purpose is to help the Rexburg community become informed voters ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from both sides of the ballot and learn more about the issues and candidates they'll be voting on. Participants will hear from U.S. Senate Candidate Todd Achilles, as well as Melanie Folwell from Idahoans United for Women and Families and Julianne Young from Idaho Chooses Life, who will discuss Proposition 1.

Proposition 1, also known as the Reproductive Freedom Act, is on the ballot to change Idaho's abortion and reproductive laws.

President and CEO of the Rexburg Area Chamber, Diane Bruce, said the forum is an opportunity for community members to learn about where their votes are going before heading to the polls.

"When people are informed, they feel more inclined to vote," Bruce said.

Bruce also encouraged college students to attend the forum, emphasizing the importance of young people becoming involved in politics and their communities.

"College kids are our future. Politics aren't something you worry about later; learn what you can because information is power," Bruce said.

The forum is free and open to everyone who wants to learn more about the candidates and issues before Election Day.

"Our power lies at a local level," says Bruce. "Locally, we need to be informed, we need to understand, and we need to vote!"