Rexburg bouldering competition a success

On Saturday, March 6, The Rock Gym held its first bouldering competition of the year. Several participants entered the competition for a chance to be one of the top climbers to advance to the finals.

Jared Dawson, one of the judges of the competition, gathered participants together to explain the rules and technicalities of how the day would play out.

The competition was based on a point system. For every failed attempt at a route, a climber lost two points. After three attempts, climbers couldn’t lose any more points on that particular route. Six points was the most points that could be lost on a route. Dabbing on a route — defined as accidentally using a wrong hold — also counted as a failed attempt.

To verify points scored, a person who was watching someone climb a route must initial the climber’s scorecard to indicate that he or she climbed it successfully. To complete a route, climbers had to start with both hands on an indicated starting hold, climb the route without dabbing and maintain control of the last hold or lip of the wall for two seconds in order for it to count.

All participants had four hours to get as many points as possible. After the time was up, there was a one-hour break for tallying scores and determining who placed as a finalist. The five male and female competitors with the highest point count moved on to the finals.

Vendors from Kiwi Loco and Crumbl Cookies supported the event with frozen yogurt and boxes of cookies during the break.

“It was important for me to not get inside my head,” said Daisy Mueller, a competitor who has been climbing for nearly two years. “There were several boulder problems that I wasn’t sure if I was capable of climbing, but I surprised myself and I was able to complete most of the routes that I tried because of the mindset that I had going into the competition.”

After the break, there were three final routes for men and women. Competitors had two minutes to complete each route. The finals routes consisted of two zones in order to score competitors based on the progress they made. After all competitors had climbed during their allotted two minutes on the finalist routes, judges looked at scores and decided the winners of the competition.

After gathering all the competitors and spectators, the judges announced the winners of the bouldering competition. The results were as follows:

Men:

— First place: Ben Godfrey.

— Second place: Cameron Mayberry.

— Third place: Christian Ybarra.

Women:

— First place: Tayler McBee.

— Second place: Amber Tuck.

— Third place: Ellie Purcell.