The Rexburg Care Fair was held on Saturday to connect community members with resources for health and wellness.

Eleven booths from various local organizations and non-profits spoke to attendees and gave out promotional items and pamphlets. There was live music, free hot dogs and a raffle, which announced winners throughout the event.

At the event, resources for underserved populations in Southeastern Idaho were shared. Here is a list of nine resources from the fair and how you can benefit from them.

1. Eastern Idaho Public Health

Eastern Idaho Public Health was at the Rexburg Care Fair with free information resources, toothbrushes and medication lock boxes. EIPH is the federally funded public health office for the district and offers a variety of free programs.

— Immunization

— Reproductive Health

— Women’s Health Check (WHC)

— Women, Infants and Children (WIC)

— Healthy Living

The Healthy Living programs include free classes for older adults called Fit and Fall Proof to help prevent injuries from falls and other accidents related to age. They also offer classes for quitting tobacco and substance use, as well as suicide prevention resources.

EIPH offers a new in-home education-based program called Parents as Teachers that helps parents of children from prenatal to age five with support in their child’s development. This includes in-home visits from a certified parent educator who teaches parents about expectations for development and how to encourage it.

The program also includes free screenings for visual, hearing and developmental impairments.

To learn more about the program, visit Central District Health.

2. Rexburg Free Clinic

The Rexburg Free Clinic was one of the main organizers of the Rexburg Care Fair. They offer health services for those with no insurance, who don’t qualify for Medicaid or are uninsured. They offer services such as primary care, physical therapy, mental health care and counseling, STI testing and counseling, dietician services and well-woman exams.

“We know there’s a lot of need for this sort of thing among students,” said Andrew Bradbury, chief medical officer and founder of the clinic. “A lot of students really can’t pay for medical care, and we just haven’t been able to get the word out.”

The Rexburg Free Clinic opened in 2019 and Bradbury says they have registered about 1,200 patients so far. The clinic is run completely by volunteers and is motivated by a “neighbors helping neighbors” approach.

For more information on services or to schedule an appointment, visit the Rexburg Free Clinic website.

3. Madison Cares

Madison Cares is the mental health branch of the Madison School District. They offer clinical and early childhood services as well as community connections, free events and programs for those in need.

Madison Cares works with Eastern Idaho Public Health in the Parents as Teachers program and hosts “Stay 2 Play,” a family playgroup for children ages 6 months to 6 years old that teaches parenting skills through activities and includes free play at the end of the class.

Madison Cares hosts its annual Secret Santa, Thank a Veteran and Celebrate Youth events. The Madison Education series is also offered for the community to gain education on eight dimensions of wellness: physical, intellectual, emotional, social, spiritual, occupational, financial and environmental.

Classes are offered throughout the school year on Wednesdays. To register, visit the Madison Cares website.

“We just want people to know,” said Renee Parkinson, an early childhood public educator for Madison Cares, “One in four people are going to have some mental health crisis sometime in their life and a lot will not get help. But there is hope and healing when you get help, and that is our mission.”

Visit the Madison Cares website and view the event calendar for more information.

4. Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

According to the non-profit’s mission statement, “Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership helps and empowers at risk individuals and families meet their basic needs and increase their independence through support and education.”

While they offer a variety of programs, the one represented at the Rexburg Care Fair was the Energy Assistance Program that helps with weatherization and utility assistance. The weatherization program helps with energy conservation, health and safety repairs and utility assistance, and can help those with trouble paying energy bills.

To see who is eligible for the Energy Assistance Program, find more information on the Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership .website

Other programs include food distribution with the Idaho Food Bank; Headstart, early education child care and senior programs. Visit the EICAP website for more information on all programs available and how to receive assistance.

5. The Village

Located in Blackfoot, The Village is a foster care closet where children in foster care can shop for free for clothes, shoes and other donated items.

The Village is operated by the Idaho Foster & Adoptive Parent Association and serves children in Southeastern Idaho. According to the non-profit’s presentation at the Care Fair, there are approximately 1,500 children in foster care in Idaho. In the state, there is a shortage of care for teens and sibling groups in foster care. The Village’s mission is to show love to foster children in the area and ease trauma while building self-esteem.

The Village is run by volunteers and relies on donations from members of the community to provide necessary items to children. They accept donations of new or nearly new items, and are currently in need of the following items:

— Women size 7 & 8 underwear.— Boy 18 mo. clothing.— Men’s basketball shorts.— Snow gloves (all sizes).

— Boy size 10/12 pants.

— Boy size 14 underwear.

Visit The Village website for information on how to donate or volunteer.

6. Family Crisis Center

The Family Crisis Center is a local resource for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking. They provide connections to resources for counseling, legal advising and low-income housing.

The crisis center pairs with the Idaho Food Bank to provide food to those struggling with food insecurity in the community. The food bank is open for a few hours twice a week, and its schedule can be found on its website. The food bank is located at the Family Crisis Center along with Second Helpings located downstairs.

Second Helpings, a thrift store, is run by the Family Crisis Center and provides necessary items to its clients for free and sells the other items at a low price to store patrons. Proceeds from the thrift store benefit the survivors of domestic abuse and assault who work with the crisis center.

The non-profit organization began in 1987 and serves multiple counties including Madison County. The Family Crisis Center and its food bank and thrift store are located on Main Street next to the Romance Theater. For more information or to use the 24-hour crisis hotline, visit the Family Crisis Center website.

7. Kidz Can

Kidz Can is a 501(c) (3) non-profit created by Crystal Hymas to help families with children who may have been affected by domestic violence or other adverse childhood experiences to have positive experiences and build life skills. The program is for children 2-17 years old.

Kidz Can helps pay for community activities for children in the program and provides a Kidz Can Passport book that teaches principles such as “empathy, trust, communication and healthy boundaries.” The program also includes biweekly life coaching lessons.

“I created it from my own personal experience,” Hymas said. “I want to be able to share what I feel helps … as I teach my kids about healthy boundaries and being able to communicate how they feel. I really think that it could help communities to have these principles taught.”

The program is about six months long but can be completed based on the family’s needs. For information on applying to the Kidz Can program or other inquiries, visit its website.

8. Madison Senior Citizen Center

The Madison Senior Citizen Center is a place for people over 60 years old to gather, eat and socialize.

The Senior Center offers meals where senior citizens and community members can eat together for a $5 or $6 donation if they are able. Lunch is served Monday through Friday at noon and the monthly menu can be found here.

Free meals for seniors can be delivered to their homes through Meals on Wheels.

Activities such as classes, games and community events are available to help senior citizens connect with others. The Senior Center currently offers free water color painting classes and fitness classes for seniors as well as Medicare consulting.

Visit the Senior Center website for more information on classes and events.

9. DWI

DWI stands for “develop, worth and independence,” a 501(c) (3) non-profit corporation that provides life skill services to individuals with disabilities, including vocational and independent living training.

“What we do is we help adults, children and adolescents with disabilities to work toward independence,” said Jessica Eves, an adult skills trainer with DWI. “Overall, we want (clients) to live the lives that they want to live, and we help them get there.”

According to Eves, skill training for adults with disabilities can include classes for motor skills, receptive and expressive language, financing and pitching skills. Job coaching includes helping adults with disabilities complete resumes and applications if they are looking for a job; it also includes help if they have a job but need help at work until they can function in their job independently.

For more information, visit the DWI website.