Rexburg Chamber of Commerce hosts forum ahead of election day

Rexburg residents gathered at the Romance Theater on Monday, Oct. 5, to learn more about the issues and candidates they will see on their ballots.

The Rexburg Chamber of Commerce organized the event to encourage informed voting and address low voter turnout in the area. According to the Chamber, approximately 2,000 people vote on Election Day, despite Rexburg's population of more than 40,000.

“We want people to feel confident going into the voter booth knowing, 'Yep, I know what's happening,'" said Chamber President Diane Bruce.

One of the biggest discussions of the night was focused on Proposition One, also known as the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act. The proposition has become one of the most debated issues on Idaho's ballot, with the supporters and opponents presenting very different views of what it would change.

U.S. Senate Candidate, Todd Achilles. Image credit: Sarah Jones

Melanie Falwell, executive director of Idahoans United for Women and Families and one of the lead organizers of Proposition One, spoke in favor of the measure. She argued that Idaho's current abortion restrictions have created uncertainty for the doctors and families dealing with difficult pregnancy situations.

Fallwell shared stories about families facing miscarriages, fatal fetal diagnoses and serious health complications. She said the Proposition One would provide clearer protections for patients and doctors and would return Idaho to the standard it had followed for almost 5 decades.

“We are all one bad day away, one very hard day away from having our opinion on a very complex and charged issue changed completely," said Fallwell.

Julianne Young, an aast Idaho spokesperson for Idaho Chooses Life, presented the opposing argument. Young said that Idaho's current law already gives doctors the ability to act when necessary to save a mother's life. She also questioned how Proposition One defines fetal viability and raised concerns about the measure's possible effects on parental rights and who can perform certain procedures.

The two speakers addressed the proposition's definition of viability. Falwell said the language was written with input from Idaho attorneys and medical professionals, while Young argues that the wording could have broader effects than voters might expect.

The forum also gave attendees information about other things on the ballot. House Joint Resolution 4 would change who has the authority to legalize marijuana and other substances in Idaho. House Joint Resolution 6 would place Idaho's official language into the state constitution. Voters will also see an advisory question asking them to choose an official state gun, following the example of 10 other states.

The final portion of the forum focused on the U.S. Senate race between Sen. Jim Risch and candidate Todd Achilles. Risch did not attend the forum, but a recorded radio interview was played for attendees. Achilles then spoke about his campaign and his plans if elected.

Achilles talked about his history as a former Army tank commander and Idaho legislator and his plans to serve as an independent rather than siding with either major political party. He emphasized reducing political division, addressing the federal deficit and limiting senators to two terms.

“I’m going to serve as an independent, and I’ll work with both parties, but I won’t caucus with either of them," said Achilles.

For attendees, the forum offered more than just a list of items appearing on the ballot. It gave local voters an opportunity to hear competing arguments and consider questions that may not have simple answers.

With Election Day approaching, events like the Chamber forum give community members another way to become informed before they cast their votes.