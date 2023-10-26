Rexburg City Council members met Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in a surprise special meeting to discuss hiring new city employees.

The executive session agenda states, “To consider hiring a public officer, employee, staff member, or individual agent, wherein the respective qualities of individuals are to be evaluated in order to fill a particular vacancy or need, unless a vacancy in an elective office is being filled.”

Councilwoman Tisha Flores said the council didn’t receive any details about the meeting or what positions they’d discuss.

“Honestly, what you know is what I know,” Flores said, pointing to the printed agenda.

The city tries to give council members at least a 24-hour notice before meetings. Flores says they didn’t get much more than that for this meeting. Councilman Mikel Walker was out of town but joined remotely.

Many of the council members came straight from work or other activities, breaking the formal attire expectations of city meetings. Councilman Colin Erickson walked in wearing a bright blue polo and a Boise State University hat.

“This is not really an emergency, but this was the only day coming up we were all available,” Mayor Jerry Merrill said. “We won’t make a decision today, but you’ll hear when we do.”